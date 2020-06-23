925 Lincoln Street

Amenities

This luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Beauvallon will welcome you with 1,325 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen, complete with appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an extra storage locker. Enjoy access to the rooftop pool located on the 5th floor! Parking for the property is a reserved space in the underground parking garage. Relax outside on the oversized balcony, deck, or garden with amazing views of the city and mountains!



Great location, with surrounding neighborhoods included Capitol Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Governor's Park, and the Baker District! Civic Center Park and Sunken Gardens Park are both within walking distance, as well as the Denver Art Museum, Denver Health, the Cherry Creek Bike Path, and the Denver Art Institute. Downtown Denver is only minutes away, as well as Cheesman Park and the Botanical Gardens. Shopping and restaurants are close by, including Trader Joe's, Torchy's Tacos, and multiple coffee shops. Travel is easy with access to I-25 and W. Colfax Avenue!



Pets may be negotiable.



Rent includes water, trash, and recycling.



