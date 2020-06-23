All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:36 AM

925 Lincoln Street

925 North Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

925 North Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Beauvallon will welcome you with 1,325 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen, complete with appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an extra storage locker. Enjoy access to the rooftop pool located on the 5th floor! Parking for the property is a reserved space in the underground parking garage. Relax outside on the oversized balcony, deck, or garden with amazing views of the city and mountains!

Great location, with surrounding neighborhoods included Capitol Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Governor's Park, and the Baker District! Civic Center Park and Sunken Gardens Park are both within walking distance, as well as the Denver Art Museum, Denver Health, the Cherry Creek Bike Path, and the Denver Art Institute. Downtown Denver is only minutes away, as well as Cheesman Park and the Botanical Gardens. Shopping and restaurants are close by, including Trader Joe's, Torchy's Tacos, and multiple coffee shops. Travel is easy with access to I-25 and W. Colfax Avenue!

Pets may be negotiable.

Rent includes water, trash, and recycling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Lincoln Street have any available units?
925 Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Lincoln Street have?
Some of 925 Lincoln Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
925 Lincoln Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 925 Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 925 Lincoln Street does offer parking.
Does 925 Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Lincoln Street have a pool?
Yes, 925 Lincoln Street has a pool.
Does 925 Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 925 Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.
