9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1

9110 East Girard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9110 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Adorable garden level condo in gated community, with two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bath. Cozy up in front of a wood-burning fireplace and enjoy your updated kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen features granite counters, eat-in dining room, updated cabinets, and stainless appliances. Bathroom features a newly tiled shower. One dedicated, gated parking spot and possibility of more through the HOA. Water/Sewer/Trash Included! Washer and dryer included. Access to Pool and Clubhouse! Sorry, cats only per HOA. $350 per pet additional deposit required.
$40/adult non-refundable application fee
One-time set-up and admin fee once lease is signed
Security Deposit and cleaning fees required upon signing, totaling 1-month's rent

Contact us at https://www.tpdenver.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
Yes, 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 has a pool.
Does 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.

