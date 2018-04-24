9110 E Girard Ave Apt 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

Adorable garden level condo in gated community, with two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bath. Cozy up in front of a wood-burning fireplace and enjoy your updated kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen features granite counters, eat-in dining room, updated cabinets, and stainless appliances. Bathroom features a newly tiled shower. One dedicated, gated parking spot and possibility of more through the HOA. Water/Sewer/Trash Included! Washer and dryer included. Access to Pool and Clubhouse! Sorry, cats only per HOA. $350 per pet additional deposit required.

$40/adult non-refundable application fee

One-time set-up and admin fee once lease is signed

Security Deposit and cleaning fees required upon signing, totaling 1-month's rent



Contact us at https://www.tpdenver.com