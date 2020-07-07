909 Logan Street #8B

Amenities

Capitol Hill Condo! - This gorgeous Capitol Hill condo has great amenities for you to enjoy your time while at home. Located 10 mins from Donwtown Denver you will be able to enjoy all the restaurants, concert venues, the Denver Pavillions mall, or simply go for a walk on 16th street. This condo has a good size kitchen and livingroom, 2 bedrooms each with plenty of space and 2 full bathrooms. Covered parking space reserved for the unit. Call us today to shcedule a showing 303-930-5125!



