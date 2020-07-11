All apartments in Denver
White Palace
White Palace

1 E Bayaud Ave · (858) 683-6815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,239

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from White Palace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Music, food, entertainment you name it, and the South Broadway neighborhood has it! Perfect for those looking to live in a culturally vibrant part of Denver. At the corner of Broadway and Bayaud are the White Palace apartments, which have been transformed into modern studios and 1 bedrooms, with brand new kitchens, designer flooring, gleaming bathrooms, and high ceilings and windows to let in the natural light. Each unique floor plan has been completely renovated, and all include a 42" flat-screen TV with 150mb internet service. Limited off-street parking is available.

Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (studio), $500 (1 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20/month
restrictions: 35 lb weight limit per pet
Parking Details: Limited reserved parking $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does White Palace have any available units?
White Palace has a unit available for $1,239 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does White Palace have?
Some of White Palace's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is White Palace currently offering any rent specials?
White Palace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is White Palace pet-friendly?
Yes, White Palace is pet friendly.
Does White Palace offer parking?
Yes, White Palace offers parking.
Does White Palace have units with washers and dryers?
No, White Palace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does White Palace have a pool?
No, White Palace does not have a pool.
Does White Palace have accessible units?
No, White Palace does not have accessible units.
Does White Palace have units with dishwashers?
No, White Palace does not have units with dishwashers.
