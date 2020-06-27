884 Kalamath Street

Amenities

Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Views in heart of Santa Fe Art District - Property Id: 145807



This modern townhome was built in 2017 and is located in the heart of Denver's Santa Fe Art District! Walk to the light rail or take a quick 5 minute drive to everything you could want (Downtown, Rino, Uptown, Wash Park, Cherry Creek, Lakewood, Colfax, etc). There are lots of incredible restaurants and activities within a 5 min drive.



Features and Amenities

Lots of natural light

Parking: Garage, On Street

Air Conditioning

Hardwoods throughout second floor

Fireplace

Dishwasher

Storage

Walk-In Closet

Tile entry

Carpeted floor bedrooms

1-car attached garage; off-street parking available



RENTAL FACTS

Type- Townhouse

Heating =Forced air

Cooling =Central

Pets= Not Preferred

Smoke-free property

Deposit $3000

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Internet, Cable)

Tenant should have a credit score of at least 640.



Appliances included: Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range /Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Washer and Dryer

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145807p

Property Id 145807



(RLNE5081736)