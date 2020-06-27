884 Kalamath Street

Amenities
Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Views in heart of Santa Fe Art District - Property Id: 145807
This modern townhome was built in 2017 and is located in the heart of Denver's Santa Fe Art District! Walk to the light rail or take a quick 5 minute drive to everything you could want (Downtown, Rino, Uptown, Wash Park, Cherry Creek, Lakewood, Colfax, etc). There are lots of incredible restaurants and activities within a 5 min drive.
Features and Amenities
Lots of natural light
Parking: Garage, On Street
Air Conditioning
Hardwoods throughout second floor
Fireplace
Dishwasher
Storage
Walk-In Closet
Tile entry
Carpeted floor bedrooms
1-car attached garage; off-street parking available
RENTAL FACTS
Type- Townhouse
Heating =Forced air
Cooling =Central
Pets= Not Preferred
Smoke-free property
Deposit $3000
Tenant is responsible for all utilities (Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Internet, Cable)
Tenant should have a credit score of at least 640.
Appliances included: Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range /Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Washer and Dryer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145807p
