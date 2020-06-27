All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 884 Kalamath Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
884 Kalamath Street
Last updated August 26 2019 at 1:08 PM

884 Kalamath Street

884 Kalamath Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

884 Kalamath Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Views in heart of Santa Fe Art District - Property Id: 145807

This modern townhome was built in 2017 and is located in the heart of Denver's Santa Fe Art District! Walk to the light rail or take a quick 5 minute drive to everything you could want (Downtown, Rino, Uptown, Wash Park, Cherry Creek, Lakewood, Colfax, etc). There are lots of incredible restaurants and activities within a 5 min drive.

Features and Amenities
Lots of natural light
Parking: Garage, On Street
Air Conditioning
Hardwoods throughout second floor
Fireplace
Dishwasher
Storage
Walk-In Closet
Tile entry
Carpeted floor bedrooms
1-car attached garage; off-street parking available

RENTAL FACTS
Type- Townhouse
Heating =Forced air
Cooling =Central
Pets= Not Preferred
Smoke-free property
Deposit $3000
Tenant is responsible for all utilities (Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Internet, Cable)
Tenant should have a credit score of at least 640.

Appliances included: Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range /Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Washer and Dryer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145807p
Property Id 145807

(RLNE5081736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 Kalamath Street have any available units?
884 Kalamath Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 884 Kalamath Street have?
Some of 884 Kalamath Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 Kalamath Street currently offering any rent specials?
884 Kalamath Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 Kalamath Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 884 Kalamath Street is pet friendly.
Does 884 Kalamath Street offer parking?
Yes, 884 Kalamath Street offers parking.
Does 884 Kalamath Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 884 Kalamath Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 Kalamath Street have a pool?
No, 884 Kalamath Street does not have a pool.
Does 884 Kalamath Street have accessible units?
No, 884 Kalamath Street does not have accessible units.
Does 884 Kalamath Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 884 Kalamath Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University