Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

872 Cherry Street

Location

872 Cherry Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
One Bedroom in Hale: Perfect Denver Commute - Property Id: 264437

Making day trips into Denver's cool urban neighborhoods is fine. This smoke-free building has updated studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans and plenty of natural light. Around the community you'll love the off-street parking, onsite laundry, and a pet-friendly atmosphere.

Interior:
Spacious Floor Plans | Open, Light-Filled Layouts | Many Options to Choose From | Updated Finishes | Upgraded Appliances | Upgraded Cabinets | Air Conditioning*

Community Features:
Outdoor Resort-Style Pool| Private Cabanas |Equipment & Free Weights| Yoga & Ballet Bar Room w/ Gas Fireplace | Fire Pit Lounge | Stainless Steel Grilling Island | Rooftop Deck w/ Stunning Downtown & Mountain Views | Outdoor "Dive-in" Movie Theater| Smoke-Free Community | Off-Street Parking Available | On-Site Laundry |
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264437
Property Id 264437

(RLNE5712014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 Cherry Street have any available units?
872 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 872 Cherry Street have?
Some of 872 Cherry Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
872 Cherry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 872 Cherry Street is pet friendly.
Does 872 Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 872 Cherry Street does offer parking.
Does 872 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 872 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 Cherry Street have a pool?
Yes, 872 Cherry Street has a pool.
Does 872 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 872 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 872 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 872 Cherry Street has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

