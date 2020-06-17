872 Cherry Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill media room yoga

One Bedroom in Hale: Perfect Denver Commute - Property Id: 264437



Making day trips into Denver's cool urban neighborhoods is fine. This smoke-free building has updated studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans and plenty of natural light. Around the community you'll love the off-street parking, onsite laundry, and a pet-friendly atmosphere.



Interior:

Spacious Floor Plans | Open, Light-Filled Layouts | Many Options to Choose From | Updated Finishes | Upgraded Appliances | Upgraded Cabinets | Air Conditioning*



Community Features:

Outdoor Resort-Style Pool| Private Cabanas |Equipment & Free Weights| Yoga & Ballet Bar Room w/ Gas Fireplace | Fire Pit Lounge | Stainless Steel Grilling Island | Rooftop Deck w/ Stunning Downtown & Mountain Views | Outdoor "Dive-in" Movie Theater| Smoke-Free Community | Off-Street Parking Available | On-Site Laundry |

