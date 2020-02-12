All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019

8709 E 25th Ave

8709 East 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8709 East 25th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bed Stapleton Townhome Facing Puddle Jumper Pool/Park. 2 Master Suites! - Beautiful Stapleton Townhome Facing Puddle Jumper Pool/Park.

Main floor has Open kitchen with stainless appliances, bar seating, center island, large pantry. Bright family room and dining room with large balcony for grilling, entertaining & potted garden and an additional half bathroom. Formal living room features lovely bay window & fireplace.

Second floor has 2 master suites, 2 baths. One master has bay window seat, walk in closet and large en suite full bathroom. 2nd master offers private patio, walk in closet, en suite bathroom with deep soaking tub and shower. Laundry is located up on the second floor for your convenience.

House has hardwood flooring, carpet, central AC, an attached over sized 2 car tandem garage and lots of storage.

(RLNE3183976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8709 E 25th Ave have any available units?
8709 E 25th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8709 E 25th Ave have?
Some of 8709 E 25th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8709 E 25th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8709 E 25th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 E 25th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8709 E 25th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8709 E 25th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8709 E 25th Ave offers parking.
Does 8709 E 25th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8709 E 25th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 E 25th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8709 E 25th Ave has a pool.
Does 8709 E 25th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8709 E 25th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 E 25th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8709 E 25th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
