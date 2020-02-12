8709 E 25th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bed Stapleton Townhome Facing Puddle Jumper Pool/Park. 2 Master Suites! - Beautiful Stapleton Townhome Facing Puddle Jumper Pool/Park.



Main floor has Open kitchen with stainless appliances, bar seating, center island, large pantry. Bright family room and dining room with large balcony for grilling, entertaining & potted garden and an additional half bathroom. Formal living room features lovely bay window & fireplace.



Second floor has 2 master suites, 2 baths. One master has bay window seat, walk in closet and large en suite full bathroom. 2nd master offers private patio, walk in closet, en suite bathroom with deep soaking tub and shower. Laundry is located up on the second floor for your convenience.



House has hardwood flooring, carpet, central AC, an attached over sized 2 car tandem garage and lots of storage.



(RLNE3183976)