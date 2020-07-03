All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

856 Kalamath

856 Kalamath Street · No Longer Available
Location

856 Kalamath Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**PLEASE TOUR THE PROPERTY VIRTUALLY HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PoXcsZKRBp4&mls=1 FULLY FURNISHED AVAILABLE 1st WEEK of MAY - Bring your clothes and start enjoying Santa Fe Art District along with everything Denver has to offer! Fully furnished with all necessities including housewares! This home features a great entertainment space with a painted mural and a rooftop deck!! Take in those gorgeous mountain views from your rooftop deck! Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom with a tandem two car garage, washer and dryer included. This home is conveniently located in the historic Baker neighborhood walking distance to art galleries, public transit, grocery, restaurants, pubs and everything fun in Denver! Available the first week of May for move-in, check out the 3-D tour and contact us today to get your application started.

12 Month Lease Term, includes 2 car tandem garage, washer/dryer. Tenant pays: gas, electric, media, rental insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 Kalamath have any available units?
856 Kalamath doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 856 Kalamath have?
Some of 856 Kalamath's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 Kalamath currently offering any rent specials?
856 Kalamath is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 Kalamath pet-friendly?
No, 856 Kalamath is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 856 Kalamath offer parking?
Yes, 856 Kalamath offers parking.
Does 856 Kalamath have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 856 Kalamath offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 Kalamath have a pool?
No, 856 Kalamath does not have a pool.
Does 856 Kalamath have accessible units?
No, 856 Kalamath does not have accessible units.
Does 856 Kalamath have units with dishwashers?
No, 856 Kalamath does not have units with dishwashers.

