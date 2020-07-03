856 Kalamath

Amenities

**PLEASE TOUR THE PROPERTY VIRTUALLY HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PoXcsZKRBp4&mls=1 FULLY FURNISHED AVAILABLE 1st WEEK of MAY - Bring your clothes and start enjoying Santa Fe Art District along with everything Denver has to offer! Fully furnished with all necessities including housewares! This home features a great entertainment space with a painted mural and a rooftop deck!! Take in those gorgeous mountain views from your rooftop deck! Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom with a tandem two car garage, washer and dryer included. This home is conveniently located in the historic Baker neighborhood walking distance to art galleries, public transit, grocery, restaurants, pubs and everything fun in Denver! Available the first week of May for move-in, check out the 3-D tour and contact us today to get your application started.



12 Month Lease Term, includes 2 car tandem garage, washer/dryer. Tenant pays: gas, electric, media, rental insurance.