850 Grape St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful renovated 4 bed 2 bath home in the highly sought after Hale/Mayfair neighborhood. This home features an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, a beautifully remodeled kitchen, 3 bedrooms on the the main floor with built-in cabinets, a finished basement with conforming bedroom with egress windows and murphy bed, large main floor family room with built-in library shelving, full bathroom and a huge laundry room with lots of storage options in the lower level. The fenced in back yard is perfect for kids to play and enjoy the great colorado weather, the covered back yard patio is excellent for entertaining out doors. There is also a nice storage shed in the back yard for all your tools and toys. This home is located on a lovely quiet street and yet very close to public transportation, Parks, restaurants, coffee shops and grocery stores. This home also features an updated electrical panel and sprinkler system and one car attached garage.

Please contact Patricia for a showing 720 882-8040, or email to - patricia@woodruffpm.com