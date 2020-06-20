All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 850 Grape St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
850 Grape St
Last updated August 5 2019 at 7:32 AM

850 Grape St

850 Grape Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

850 Grape Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful renovated 4 bed 2 bath home in the highly sought after Hale/Mayfair neighborhood. This home features an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, a beautifully remodeled kitchen, 3 bedrooms on the the main floor with built-in cabinets, a finished basement with conforming bedroom with egress windows and murphy bed, large main floor family room with built-in library shelving, full bathroom and a huge laundry room with lots of storage options in the lower level. The fenced in back yard is perfect for kids to play and enjoy the great colorado weather, the covered back yard patio is excellent for entertaining out doors. There is also a nice storage shed in the back yard for all your tools and toys. This home is located on a lovely quiet street and yet very close to public transportation, Parks, restaurants, coffee shops and grocery stores. This home also features an updated electrical panel and sprinkler system and one car attached garage.
Please contact Patricia for a showing 720 882-8040, or email to - patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Grape St have any available units?
850 Grape St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Grape St have?
Some of 850 Grape St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Grape St currently offering any rent specials?
850 Grape St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Grape St pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Grape St is pet friendly.
Does 850 Grape St offer parking?
Yes, 850 Grape St offers parking.
Does 850 Grape St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Grape St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Grape St have a pool?
No, 850 Grape St does not have a pool.
Does 850 Grape St have accessible units?
No, 850 Grape St does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Grape St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Grape St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University