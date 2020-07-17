All apartments in Denver
8241 East 55th Avenue

8241 East 55th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8241 East 55th Avenue, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
View the virtual tour at Vestra-pm.com

Pets on case by case basis.

Available July 1, 2020

This 2015 built home greets you upon entry with a spacious, open layout, accented with gleaming wood plank flooring and top notch finishes!

In addition to the master suite, a secondary bedroom, private study, beautiful living room and grand kitchen all reside on the main level.

The kitchen features an eat-in peninsula, granite slab counter-tops, walk-in pantry and 42? cabinets!

Just off the kitchen is the entry from the OVERSIZED TWO CAR GARAGE. This Mudroom entry also serves as the laundry area for main level laundry convenience, but there are additional hookups in the basement if preferred.

The private back yard features a covered patio and plenty of space for the kiddos to play. The yard is zero-maintenance artificial turf.

Relax in the master retreat featuring a large walk-in closet, front garden views and beautiful 4-pc en suite bath.

The finished basement offers 2 large bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom and huge family room with rough-ins ready for your future wet bar.

A large unfinished storage room ensures plenty of space for all of your seasonal belongings.

The charming front porch overlooks the quiet, kid friendly neighborhood, great for year-round entertainment!

Enjoy leisurely walks to any of the multiple shops and markets just blocks away. Or shopping and movies at The Shops at Northfield Stapleton. Down the street to Willow Basin Park and close to Dicks Sporting Goods Park. Quick access to US-36, 270, I-70, Quebec St and Central Park Station!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8241 East 55th Avenue have any available units?
8241 East 55th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8241 East 55th Avenue have?
Some of 8241 East 55th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8241 East 55th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8241 East 55th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8241 East 55th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8241 East 55th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8241 East 55th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8241 East 55th Avenue offers parking.
Does 8241 East 55th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8241 East 55th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8241 East 55th Avenue have a pool?
No, 8241 East 55th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8241 East 55th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8241 East 55th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8241 East 55th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8241 East 55th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
