8241 East 55th Avenue

Pets on case by case basis.



Available July 1, 2020



This 2015 built home greets you upon entry with a spacious, open layout, accented with gleaming wood plank flooring and top notch finishes!



In addition to the master suite, a secondary bedroom, private study, beautiful living room and grand kitchen all reside on the main level.



The kitchen features an eat-in peninsula, granite slab counter-tops, walk-in pantry and 42? cabinets!



Just off the kitchen is the entry from the OVERSIZED TWO CAR GARAGE. This Mudroom entry also serves as the laundry area for main level laundry convenience, but there are additional hookups in the basement if preferred.



The private back yard features a covered patio and plenty of space for the kiddos to play. The yard is zero-maintenance artificial turf.



Relax in the master retreat featuring a large walk-in closet, front garden views and beautiful 4-pc en suite bath.



The finished basement offers 2 large bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom and huge family room with rough-ins ready for your future wet bar.



A large unfinished storage room ensures plenty of space for all of your seasonal belongings.



The charming front porch overlooks the quiet, kid friendly neighborhood, great for year-round entertainment!



Enjoy leisurely walks to any of the multiple shops and markets just blocks away. Or shopping and movies at The Shops at Northfield Stapleton. Down the street to Willow Basin Park and close to Dicks Sporting Goods Park. Quick access to US-36, 270, I-70, Quebec St and Central Park Station!