Denver, CO
809 Holly Street
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

809 Holly Street

809 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

809 Holly Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Denver brick cottage home with over 2,000 sq ft. Architectural details include hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor, spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining area and large newer windows make the house open and bright. There are two bedrooms on the main level, full bath, ample closets and original built-in cabinets and sideboards. Kitchen features a gas stove. The fully finished basement includes 2 bedrooms (non-conforming) can be used as a secondary living room with a fireplace, bedrooms or additional storage. Basement includes a full bathroom and open flex space great for a home office/den/crafts/exercise equipment. Large laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Secluded fenced backyard with cement patio ideal for summer entertaining. Attached 1-car garage. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, Rose or National Jewish Hospitals, golf courses, City Park, Denver Zoo and Nature & Science Museum, Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Non-smoking. Cats okay with pet deposit. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Holly Street have any available units?
809 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Holly Street have?
Some of 809 Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
809 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 809 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 809 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 809 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 809 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 809 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 809 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
