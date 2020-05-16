809 Holly Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Denver brick cottage home with over 2,000 sq ft. Architectural details include hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor, spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining area and large newer windows make the house open and bright. There are two bedrooms on the main level, full bath, ample closets and original built-in cabinets and sideboards. Kitchen features a gas stove. The fully finished basement includes 2 bedrooms (non-conforming) can be used as a secondary living room with a fireplace, bedrooms or additional storage. Basement includes a full bathroom and open flex space great for a home office/den/crafts/exercise equipment. Large laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Secluded fenced backyard with cement patio ideal for summer entertaining. Attached 1-car garage. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, Rose or National Jewish Hospitals, golf courses, City Park, Denver Zoo and Nature & Science Museum, Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Non-smoking. Cats okay with pet deposit. Available immediately!