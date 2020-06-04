All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 10 2019 at 4:48 AM

7980 East 55th Avenue

7980 East 55th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7980 East 55th Avenue, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/52a938e05f ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Beautiful home in highly coveted Willow Park East neighborhood! Located on a courtyard, right next to Harvest Park, and with everything you need for entertaining. This beautifully finished and meticulously maintained home offers incredible living, inside and out! GREAT LOCATION! This home overlooks a community garden and is close to everything Stapleton! Community amenities include - Dog Run, Wash Children\'s Play Area Park with Tournament Sand Volleyball. The Shops at Northfield - Walk to Shopping and Entertainment Conservatory Green Plaza and Greater Stapleton Community Events, Rocky Mountain Arsenal, National Wildlife Refuge & Dick\'s Sporting Goods Park , Hiking and Biking Trails, 15 Minutes to Downtown Denver 20 Minutes to Denver International Airport! OPEN LAYOUT: Make yourself at home in this immaculate 4 bed, 3.5 bath home in Willow Park East! Located on a courtyard, a half block from Harvest Park - this beautifully finished and maintained home offers incredible living - inside and out! The main floor features an open layout with a chefs kitchen, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, a gas fireplace and a half bath. The upper floor includes a master suite with five piece bath, 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and laundry, for your convenience. The full 808 square foot basement is finished with a 4th bedroom and bath! NEARBY SCHOOLS: Westerly Creek Elementary School ? Preschool to 5, 2.8 mi, William (Bill) Roberts K-8 School ? Preschool to 8, 3.4 mi, McAuliffe International ? 6 to 8, 3.2 mi NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Tenant pays all utilities which include Xcel (electric/gas), cable, internet phone plus a $40 flat fee for H2O. HOA covers Public Snow Removal. Up to 2 dogs allowed, 1 year or older and house trained; extra deposit of $250/pet, $30/mo pet rent per pet. Pet registration will be required upon applying ($20). Preferred lease term is 12 mo 5 Burner Gas Stove Attached 2 Car Garage Community Garden Finished Basement Front Porch Gas Fireplace Quartz Counters Stainless Appliances Stapleton Master Community Assocation Stapleton Pools Stapleton Schools Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7980 East 55th Avenue have any available units?
7980 East 55th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7980 East 55th Avenue have?
Some of 7980 East 55th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7980 East 55th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7980 East 55th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7980 East 55th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7980 East 55th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7980 East 55th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7980 East 55th Avenue offers parking.
Does 7980 East 55th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7980 East 55th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7980 East 55th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7980 East 55th Avenue has a pool.
Does 7980 East 55th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7980 East 55th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7980 East 55th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7980 East 55th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

