7980 East 55th Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities community garden courtyard dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly volleyball court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/52a938e05f ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Beautiful home in highly coveted Willow Park East neighborhood! Located on a courtyard, right next to Harvest Park, and with everything you need for entertaining. This beautifully finished and meticulously maintained home offers incredible living, inside and out! GREAT LOCATION! This home overlooks a community garden and is close to everything Stapleton! Community amenities include - Dog Run, Wash Children\'s Play Area Park with Tournament Sand Volleyball. The Shops at Northfield - Walk to Shopping and Entertainment Conservatory Green Plaza and Greater Stapleton Community Events, Rocky Mountain Arsenal, National Wildlife Refuge & Dick\'s Sporting Goods Park , Hiking and Biking Trails, 15 Minutes to Downtown Denver 20 Minutes to Denver International Airport! OPEN LAYOUT: Make yourself at home in this immaculate 4 bed, 3.5 bath home in Willow Park East! Located on a courtyard, a half block from Harvest Park - this beautifully finished and maintained home offers incredible living - inside and out! The main floor features an open layout with a chefs kitchen, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, a gas fireplace and a half bath. The upper floor includes a master suite with five piece bath, 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and laundry, for your convenience. The full 808 square foot basement is finished with a 4th bedroom and bath! NEARBY SCHOOLS: Westerly Creek Elementary School ? Preschool to 5, 2.8 mi, William (Bill) Roberts K-8 School ? Preschool to 8, 3.4 mi, McAuliffe International ? 6 to 8, 3.2 mi NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Tenant pays all utilities which include Xcel (electric/gas), cable, internet phone plus a $40 flat fee for H2O. HOA covers Public Snow Removal. Up to 2 dogs allowed, 1 year or older and house trained; extra deposit of $250/pet, $30/mo pet rent per pet. Pet registration will be required upon applying ($20). Preferred lease term is 12 mo 5 Burner Gas Stove Attached 2 Car Garage Community Garden Finished Basement Front Porch Gas Fireplace Quartz Counters Stainless Appliances Stapleton Master Community Assocation Stapleton Pools Stapleton Schools Washer/Dryer