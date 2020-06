Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Great Capital Hill location at 7th and Clarkson. This unit is light and bright with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and a large master suite. Enjoy your large living room, with a dining room that opens to the kitchen. Two garage parking spaces included in your rent! Move in is easy with an elevator. Gated building. Your private entrance overlooks the courtyard. No neighbors above you! Call to find out how to view this property safely. 303-241-5343