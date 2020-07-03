All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

777 Holly Street

777 North Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

777 North Holly Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful brick and Tudor-style ranch home located in Mayfair will welcome you home with 1,250 square feet of living space!

Main level has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Basement has 1 bedroom, family room, and office nook, and 1 large full bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and steam shower. The kitchen is incredible with a wine cooler fridge, a spacious pantry, slab granite countertops, cabinets, under cabinet lighting, and stainless-steel appliances. This amazing home also has a spacious main floor living room featuring a wood-burning fireplace! Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, California closet system in the master bedroom, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage with a stamped concrete driveway.

Relax in the wonderful weather of Colorado from the beautiful fenced-in backyard or on the front porch.

Great location! Walk or bike to Trader Joes, Snooze, Rose Medical Center, Veterans Eastern Colorado Hospital, Mayfair Park, Cranmer Park, Robinson Park, and Crestmoor Park. 2 miles to Cherry Creek North Shopping Center and only 10 minutes to Downtown Denver. Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Ave.

Nearby schools include Steck Elementary School, Hill Middle School, George Washington High School, and Denver International School of Denver.

Pets may be considered with owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no dogs less than 1 year old.

Rent includes landscaping and yard care. You will be responsible to water the yard May-September.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

303-873-RENT (7368)

www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 Holly Street have any available units?
777 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 Holly Street have?
Some of 777 Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
777 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 777 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 777 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 777 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 777 Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 777 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 777 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 777 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 777 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.

