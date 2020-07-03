777 Holly Street

Amenities

This beautiful brick and Tudor-style ranch home located in Mayfair will welcome you home with 1,250 square feet of living space!



Main level has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Basement has 1 bedroom, family room, and office nook, and 1 large full bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and steam shower. The kitchen is incredible with a wine cooler fridge, a spacious pantry, slab granite countertops, cabinets, under cabinet lighting, and stainless-steel appliances. This amazing home also has a spacious main floor living room featuring a wood-burning fireplace! Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans, California closet system in the master bedroom, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage with a stamped concrete driveway.



Relax in the wonderful weather of Colorado from the beautiful fenced-in backyard or on the front porch.



Great location! Walk or bike to Trader Joes, Snooze, Rose Medical Center, Veterans Eastern Colorado Hospital, Mayfair Park, Cranmer Park, Robinson Park, and Crestmoor Park. 2 miles to Cherry Creek North Shopping Center and only 10 minutes to Downtown Denver. Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Ave.



Nearby schools include Steck Elementary School, Hill Middle School, George Washington High School, and Denver International School of Denver.



Pets may be considered with owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no dogs less than 1 year old.



Rent includes landscaping and yard care. You will be responsible to water the yard May-September.



