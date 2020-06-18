All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 PM

777 East 14th Avenue

777 East 14th Avenue ·
Location

777 East 14th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
media room
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
** FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS !! **

Welcome home to this wonderful studio, 1 bathroom apartment in the secured building of The Kimberly Apartments! Cook your favorite meals in the eat-in kitchen that comes with a fridge and stove. Other great features of this unit are large closet spaces, the convenience of a laundry room on sight, and all utilities included with the rent. Parking for this property is on street only.

Within walking distance are Fillmore Auditorium, Ogden Theatre, Natural Grocers, 1Up, and many eateries. Close to Civic Center Park, Colorado State Capitol, Denver Central Library, Denver Art Museum, Cheesman Park, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and all Downtown Denver has to offer! Travel is easy with quick access to Colfax Ave, Speer Blvd, and Colorado Blvd.

Nearby schools include Wartburg College, Community College of Denver, and the Art Institute of Denver.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, electric, and trash.

** FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS !! **

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 East 14th Avenue have any available units?
777 East 14th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 East 14th Avenue have?
Some of 777 East 14th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 East 14th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
777 East 14th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 East 14th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 777 East 14th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 777 East 14th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 777 East 14th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 777 East 14th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 East 14th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 East 14th Avenue have a pool?
No, 777 East 14th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 777 East 14th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 777 East 14th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 777 East 14th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 East 14th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
