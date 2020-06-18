777 East 14th Avenue ·

Amenities

on-site laundry all utils included parking media room range refrigerator

** FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS !! **



Welcome home to this wonderful studio, 1 bathroom apartment in the secured building of The Kimberly Apartments! Cook your favorite meals in the eat-in kitchen that comes with a fridge and stove. Other great features of this unit are large closet spaces, the convenience of a laundry room on sight, and all utilities included with the rent. Parking for this property is on street only.



Within walking distance are Fillmore Auditorium, Ogden Theatre, Natural Grocers, 1Up, and many eateries. Close to Civic Center Park, Colorado State Capitol, Denver Central Library, Denver Art Museum, Cheesman Park, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and all Downtown Denver has to offer! Travel is easy with quick access to Colfax Ave, Speer Blvd, and Colorado Blvd.



Nearby schools include Wartburg College, Community College of Denver, and the Art Institute of Denver.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, electric, and trash.



