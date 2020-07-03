All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 77 South Ogden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
77 South Ogden Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

77 South Ogden Street

77 South Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

77 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Ultimate Apartment at the Baker Historic District - Property Id: 161476

Explore the fast-paced connectivity of a downtown Denver lifestyle in our one- and two- bedroom apartments. Our apartments at 77 Ogden captures the historic Tudor-style that is distinctive of Historic Baker apartments while having modern living space. Unparalleled access to the vibrant Washington Park and Capitol Hill neighborhoods and the convenience of Speer Blvd, Emerson Street, Logan Street and Downing St means youll be able to catch a summer concert at the Alamo Placita Park or Hungarian Freedom Park, spend the day walking or biking along winding city trails, go shopping at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center and still make the most of Denvers nightlife among some of the areas trendiest and long-standing local favorites.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161476
Property Id 161476

(RLNE5386507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 South Ogden Street have any available units?
77 South Ogden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 South Ogden Street have?
Some of 77 South Ogden Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 South Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 South Ogden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 South Ogden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 South Ogden Street is pet friendly.
Does 77 South Ogden Street offer parking?
No, 77 South Ogden Street does not offer parking.
Does 77 South Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 South Ogden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 South Ogden Street have a pool?
No, 77 South Ogden Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 South Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 77 South Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 South Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 South Ogden Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University