77 South Ogden Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed gym some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Ultimate Apartment at the Baker Historic District - Property Id: 161476



Explore the fast-paced connectivity of a downtown Denver lifestyle in our one- and two- bedroom apartments. Our apartments at 77 Ogden captures the historic Tudor-style that is distinctive of Historic Baker apartments while having modern living space. Unparalleled access to the vibrant Washington Park and Capitol Hill neighborhoods and the convenience of Speer Blvd, Emerson Street, Logan Street and Downing St means youll be able to catch a summer concert at the Alamo Placita Park or Hungarian Freedom Park, spend the day walking or biking along winding city trails, go shopping at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center and still make the most of Denvers nightlife among some of the areas trendiest and long-standing local favorites.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161476

Property Id 161476



(RLNE5386507)