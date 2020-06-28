7665 E Quincy Ave #201

Amenities

pet friendly carport gym pool clubhouse

Evolve Real Estate: Cozy 2nd floor unit in Whispering Pine Community available immediately! - This beautiful and well-maintained corner 2bd/1 bath apartment islocated right off the intersection of I-25 and 225 giving you easy access to the main highways in Denver. The property also conveniently sits minutes from the Tech Center, Light rail, and Cherry Creek State Park; allowing you to enjoy all that the area has to offer. Enjoy the luxury of having beautiful Rosamond Park minutes away and being walking distance from shopping and restaurants.



This great floorplan includes a spacious living room with dining area, kitchen, good size master bedroom with walking closet. The secondary bedroom shares a full-size bathroom across the hallway.

You will enjoy the wonderful amenities that come along with this apartment, such as fitness facility, pool, and clubhouse.



The apartment comes with one carport.



Pets are ok up to two with additional deposit and pet rent.

