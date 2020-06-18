All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:35 AM

765 Hooker St

765 Hooker Street · No Longer Available
Location

765 Hooker Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This is a charming 2bd/1ba home with a very large detached 1 car garage. Large lot with a covered patio in side yard and backyard. The interior features hardwood plus carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove. Washer/dryer hookups only.

Deposit is $1595. Pets are accepted at this property pending owner approval. $350 refundable pet deposit per pet will apply.

Application fee is $40 per person over age 18. Every person over 18 is required to be named on the lease.

Tenants responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water, trash, plus choice of cable/internet.

To schedule a showing, call or text 303-906-0098 or email: Angela@4BetterPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Hooker St have any available units?
765 Hooker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 Hooker St have?
Some of 765 Hooker St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 Hooker St currently offering any rent specials?
765 Hooker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Hooker St pet-friendly?
Yes, 765 Hooker St is pet friendly.
Does 765 Hooker St offer parking?
Yes, 765 Hooker St offers parking.
Does 765 Hooker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 Hooker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Hooker St have a pool?
No, 765 Hooker St does not have a pool.
Does 765 Hooker St have accessible units?
No, 765 Hooker St does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Hooker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 Hooker St does not have units with dishwashers.
