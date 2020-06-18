765 Hooker St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This is a charming 2bd/1ba home with a very large detached 1 car garage. Large lot with a covered patio in side yard and backyard. The interior features hardwood plus carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove. Washer/dryer hookups only.



Deposit is $1595. Pets are accepted at this property pending owner approval. $350 refundable pet deposit per pet will apply.



Application fee is $40 per person over age 18. Every person over 18 is required to be named on the lease.



Tenants responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water, trash, plus choice of cable/internet.



To schedule a showing, call or text 303-906-0098 or email: Angela@4BetterPM.com