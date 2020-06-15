All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:05 PM

7255 E Quincy Ave

7255 East Quincy Avenue · (719) 372-5075
Location

7255 East Quincy Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 308 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1307 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This apartment is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you. Overall, the best way to research our property for rent is through our website which is PMI Parker dot com

This Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath apartment will be available for lease on April 4th, 2020. One year lease available for qualified applicants. As you walk into the home there is a very spacious kitchen on your right. That room then opens up to a very large living room with an outdoor balcony. The kitchen features custom counter tops, as well as stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Very open and spacious layout. The master bedroom has a walk out door to the balcony as well. It is right down the hall from the master bathroom with features a very large, over-sized bathtub. The home has a very large guest bedroom and bathroom. Unit Features central AC, large closets, large balcony, and great views. This home comes with an assigned parking spot in the heated garage. There is a laundry room in the building right next to the unit. There is a ton of shopping and entertainment located minutes from the home. Minutes from I-25 and Southmoor Park. Home will be managed by the homeowner once an applicant has been chosen. Owner will need to approve any pets. All adults over the age of 18 must submit an application. The fee is $45 per person.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history.

Reference checks.

For questions or to schedule a showing, please reach out to us through this website or for a more detailed listing please visit our website at pmiparker dot com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7255 E Quincy Ave have any available units?
7255 E Quincy Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7255 E Quincy Ave have?
Some of 7255 E Quincy Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7255 E Quincy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7255 E Quincy Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7255 E Quincy Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7255 E Quincy Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7255 E Quincy Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7255 E Quincy Ave does offer parking.
Does 7255 E Quincy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7255 E Quincy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7255 E Quincy Ave have a pool?
No, 7255 E Quincy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7255 E Quincy Ave have accessible units?
No, 7255 E Quincy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7255 E Quincy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7255 E Quincy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
