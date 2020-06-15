7255 E Quincy Ave

Amenities

This apartment is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you. Overall, the best way to research our property for rent is through our website which is PMI Parker dot com



This Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath apartment will be available for lease on April 4th, 2020. One year lease available for qualified applicants. As you walk into the home there is a very spacious kitchen on your right. That room then opens up to a very large living room with an outdoor balcony. The kitchen features custom counter tops, as well as stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Very open and spacious layout. The master bedroom has a walk out door to the balcony as well. It is right down the hall from the master bathroom with features a very large, over-sized bathtub. The home has a very large guest bedroom and bathroom. Unit Features central AC, large closets, large balcony, and great views. This home comes with an assigned parking spot in the heated garage. There is a laundry room in the building right next to the unit. There is a ton of shopping and entertainment located minutes from the home. Minutes from I-25 and Southmoor Park. Home will be managed by the homeowner once an applicant has been chosen. Owner will need to approve any pets. All adults over the age of 18 must submit an application. The fee is $45 per person.



All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following



Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.



Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.



Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.



Eviction and rental history.



Reference checks.



For questions or to schedule a showing, please reach out to us through this website or for a more detailed listing please visit our website at pmiparker dot com