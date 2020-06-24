All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:21 PM

70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203

70 N Grant St · No Longer Available
Location

70 N Grant St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located on the South side of Downtown Denver, in the West Washington Park neighborhood, The Grant St. Condominiums lie right between the classic Washington Park and Baker neighborhoods. Walk or bike to Washington Park, or to scores of independent and unique restaurants and shops along the S. Broadway corridor. Downtown Denver and Cherry Creek Shopping Center are both about 2.5 miles away - on either side.

This small (12 units) building creates a fun and quiet community - located right in the urban center.

Unit #32 is a top floor unit, with one bedroom and one bathroom. It has an open floorplan, large windows and abundant storage. Features include: a/c, one reserved parking space, and one additional storage unit - all at no extra charge.

Included in the rent, landlord pays: heat, water, trash.

The building also has laundry onsite.

All new paint and carpet are currently being installed; showings are scheduled to start 5/20/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 have any available units?
70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 have?
Some of 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 currently offering any rent specials?
70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 pet-friendly?
No, 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 offer parking?
Yes, 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 offers parking.
Does 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 have a pool?
No, 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 does not have a pool.
Does 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 have accessible units?
No, 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203 has units with dishwashers.
