70 Grant St. Denver CO 80203

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Located on the South side of Downtown Denver, in the West Washington Park neighborhood, The Grant St. Condominiums lie right between the classic Washington Park and Baker neighborhoods. Walk or bike to Washington Park, or to scores of independent and unique restaurants and shops along the S. Broadway corridor. Downtown Denver and Cherry Creek Shopping Center are both about 2.5 miles away - on either side.



This small (12 units) building creates a fun and quiet community - located right in the urban center.



Unit #32 is a top floor unit, with one bedroom and one bathroom. It has an open floorplan, large windows and abundant storage. Features include: a/c, one reserved parking space, and one additional storage unit - all at no extra charge.



Included in the rent, landlord pays: heat, water, trash.



The building also has laundry onsite.



All new paint and carpet are currently being installed; showings are scheduled to start 5/20/2019.