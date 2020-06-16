675 S University Blvd 204

Amenities

Bonnie Brae - 1-bedroom 1-bath condo fully renovated and available for immediate occupancy in The House of Rothchild located at the corner of University and Exposition. Renovated kitchen with new appliances, cabinets and countertops. New sliding doors to the oversized patio. Bathroom renovated with a barn door entrance. Shower features new tile and new glass doors. Separate vanity area with a 2nd sink and plentiful storage. 1-reserved underground parking space plus 1-surface parking space. Amenities include elevator, basement storage unit, community areas, exercise room, game room, indoor pool and hot-tub. Convenient to Washington Park, Gaylord street shops and restaurants, Cherry Creek and I-25. *No smoking*No vaping*No pets* Available unfurnished for 12-month lease at $1,695 per month, standard utilities included. Furnished option, rate TBD. Contact: Tony 303-378-7040

