623 South Shoshone Street

Amenities
Large ranch home in Athmar Park area. Close to Ruby Hill, Vanderbilt, and Huston Lake Parks. Short 12 minute drive to downtown. Large fenced hard. Three upstairs bedroom, large finished basement. Dog run. long 1 car garage. Central air and heat.
7570 SF Lot
50's Era ranch home that looks coincidentally just like the neighbor's house next door. Brick Construction, Attached garage for discrete unloading of groceries. Private large backyard that faces West. Hardwood floors.
Virtual Tour
http://youtu.be/dN0KyQZnUfc
