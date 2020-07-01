623 South Shoshone Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities dog park parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large ranch home in Athmar Park area. Close to Ruby Hill, Vanderbilt, and Huston Lake Parks. Short 12 minute drive to downtown. Large fenced hard. Three upstairs bedroom, large finished basement. Dog run. long 1 car garage. Central air and heat.



7570 SF Lot



50's Era ranch home that looks coincidentally just like the neighbor's house next door. Brick Construction, Attached garage for discrete unloading of groceries. Private large backyard that faces West. Hardwood floors.



