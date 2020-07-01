All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

623 South Shoshone Street

623 South Shoshone Street · No Longer Available
Location

623 South Shoshone Street, Denver, CO 80223
Athmar Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large ranch home in Athmar Park area. Close to Ruby Hill, Vanderbilt, and Huston Lake Parks. Short 12 minute drive to downtown. Large fenced hard. Three upstairs bedroom, large finished basement. Dog run. long 1 car garage. Central air and heat.

7570 SF Lot

All of our listings

https://blueshiftres.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/ApartmentSearch.aspx
50's Era ranch home that looks coincidentally just like the neighbor's house next door. Brick Construction, Attached garage for discrete unloading of groceries. Private large backyard that faces West. Hardwood floors.

Virtual Tour

http://youtu.be/dN0KyQZnUfc
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 South Shoshone Street have any available units?
623 South Shoshone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 South Shoshone Street have?
Some of 623 South Shoshone Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 South Shoshone Street currently offering any rent specials?
623 South Shoshone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 South Shoshone Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 South Shoshone Street is pet friendly.
Does 623 South Shoshone Street offer parking?
Yes, 623 South Shoshone Street offers parking.
Does 623 South Shoshone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 South Shoshone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 South Shoshone Street have a pool?
No, 623 South Shoshone Street does not have a pool.
Does 623 South Shoshone Street have accessible units?
No, 623 South Shoshone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 623 South Shoshone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 South Shoshone Street does not have units with dishwashers.

