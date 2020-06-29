611 W 4th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

Spacious 3BD, 2BA Baker Home with Fenced-In Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Located just a few blocks from a plethora of shopping, dining and nightlife on Broadway and Sante Fe, this Baker home boasts a fenced-in backyard and detached 2-car garage. In addition to the spacious living area with vaulted ceilings, the home also features new hardwood floors and several new kitchen appliances. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.



360 Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/4600a79e-2fc2-4ce3-a21d-559f142ef4a6/



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*2 pets are negotiable.

*There is a $75 monthly fee which includes water, sewer and trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5652526)