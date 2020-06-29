All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 611 W 4th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
611 W 4th Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

611 W 4th Ave

611 West 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

611 West 4th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Spacious 3BD, 2BA Baker Home with Fenced-In Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Located just a few blocks from a plethora of shopping, dining and nightlife on Broadway and Sante Fe, this Baker home boasts a fenced-in backyard and detached 2-car garage. In addition to the spacious living area with vaulted ceilings, the home also features new hardwood floors and several new kitchen appliances. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.

360 Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/4600a79e-2fc2-4ce3-a21d-559f142ef4a6/

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*2 pets are negotiable.
*There is a $75 monthly fee which includes water, sewer and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5652526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 W 4th Ave have any available units?
611 W 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 W 4th Ave have?
Some of 611 W 4th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 W 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
611 W 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 W 4th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 W 4th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 611 W 4th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 611 W 4th Ave offers parking.
Does 611 W 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 W 4th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 W 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 611 W 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 611 W 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 611 W 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 611 W 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 W 4th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University