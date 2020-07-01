All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

60 Garfield St Ste F

60 Garfield St · No Longer Available
Location

60 Garfield St, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
AVAILABLE May 1, 2020 - Stunning townhouse in Cherry Creek! This gorgeous home features an open floor plan spacious living and large bedrooms, including an additional office/flex room.

Main/Upper Floor consists of huge great room with vaulted ceilings, gas fire place and wood floors. Living room, Dining, and Kitchen are all open and perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is equipped with gas stove top, built-in microwave and oven, granite counters, excellent storage and pantry, upgraded sink and hardware. Balcony is off the dining area as well.

Venture down a split hallway and to the right you'll find the very spacious Master Suite with more vaulted ceilings. The Master Bath includes dual sink vanity, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and large walk-in closet.

On the other end of hallway is the Guest Bathroom and Large Guest Bedroom.

Ground/Garage Level: There is a flex space room perfect for office, fitness, den, or even the additional guests. It also includes a full bath and huge closet. This room is a pass through to the 2 Car Attached Garage.

Wonderful location with easy access to all Cherry Creek and Denver has to offer.

No Pets. No Smoking. No Growing.

For more information and to set a possible showing, please contact Tim Groonell at (720) 924-8982 or email Tim@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Garfield St Ste F have any available units?
60 Garfield St Ste F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Garfield St Ste F have?
Some of 60 Garfield St Ste F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Garfield St Ste F currently offering any rent specials?
60 Garfield St Ste F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Garfield St Ste F pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Garfield St Ste F is pet friendly.
Does 60 Garfield St Ste F offer parking?
Yes, 60 Garfield St Ste F offers parking.
Does 60 Garfield St Ste F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Garfield St Ste F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Garfield St Ste F have a pool?
No, 60 Garfield St Ste F does not have a pool.
Does 60 Garfield St Ste F have accessible units?
No, 60 Garfield St Ste F does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Garfield St Ste F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Garfield St Ste F has units with dishwashers.

