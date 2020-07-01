60 Garfield St Ste F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

AVAILABLE May 1, 2020 - Stunning townhouse in Cherry Creek! This gorgeous home features an open floor plan spacious living and large bedrooms, including an additional office/flex room.



Main/Upper Floor consists of huge great room with vaulted ceilings, gas fire place and wood floors. Living room, Dining, and Kitchen are all open and perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is equipped with gas stove top, built-in microwave and oven, granite counters, excellent storage and pantry, upgraded sink and hardware. Balcony is off the dining area as well.



Venture down a split hallway and to the right you'll find the very spacious Master Suite with more vaulted ceilings. The Master Bath includes dual sink vanity, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and large walk-in closet.



On the other end of hallway is the Guest Bathroom and Large Guest Bedroom.



Ground/Garage Level: There is a flex space room perfect for office, fitness, den, or even the additional guests. It also includes a full bath and huge closet. This room is a pass through to the 2 Car Attached Garage.



Wonderful location with easy access to all Cherry Creek and Denver has to offer.



No Pets. No Smoking. No Growing.



For more information and to set a possible showing, please contact Tim Groonell at (720) 924-8982 or email Tim@woodruffpm.com