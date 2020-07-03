570 1/2 S High St

Amenities

This lower level unit includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, updated kitchen with fridge, stove/oven and microwave.



*This unit has it's own washer/dryer and central AC!



Shared yard with patio and gazebo. Yard work is included in rent!



*2-Car Detached Garage will be available mid-September!!



-Built in storage

-Natural Light

-Own entrance

-Cable-ready

-Amazing location



**Tenants split water bill and gas bill by 1/3 with other units in Triplex, but is responsible for their own electric.



3-blocks from Wash Park, minutes from Cherry Creek Mall. Walk to light rail, on 2 bus lines and near Gaylord Street shops and restaurants.



Easy access to I-25, Cherry Creek, Downtown and DU.



Pet Policy: 1 pet only! $500 pet deposit which is refundable upon move out, as long as there is no pet damage. NO CATS. 1 dog under 20 lbs. only.



Schools:

Steele Elementary

Merrill Middle

South High



For showings, please call/email/text Oliver 630-390-6650, Oliver@newagere.com



