Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM

570 1/2 S High St

570 1/2 S High St · No Longer Available
Location

570 1/2 S High St, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lower level unit includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, updated kitchen with fridge, stove/oven and microwave.

*This unit has it's own washer/dryer and central AC!

Shared yard with patio and gazebo. Yard work is included in rent!

*2-Car Detached Garage will be available mid-September!!

-Built in storage
-Natural Light
-Own entrance
-Cable-ready
-Amazing location

**Tenants split water bill and gas bill by 1/3 with other units in Triplex, but is responsible for their own electric.

3-blocks from Wash Park, minutes from Cherry Creek Mall. Walk to light rail, on 2 bus lines and near Gaylord Street shops and restaurants.

Easy access to I-25, Cherry Creek, Downtown and DU.

Pet Policy: 1 pet only! $500 pet deposit which is refundable upon move out, as long as there is no pet damage. NO CATS. 1 dog under 20 lbs. only.

Schools:
Steele Elementary
Merrill Middle
South High

For showings, please call/email/text Oliver 630-390-6650, Oliver@newagere.com

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. *Not responsible for information on 3rd party sites

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 1/2 S High St have any available units?
570 1/2 S High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 570 1/2 S High St have?
Some of 570 1/2 S High St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 1/2 S High St currently offering any rent specials?
570 1/2 S High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 1/2 S High St pet-friendly?
Yes, 570 1/2 S High St is pet friendly.
Does 570 1/2 S High St offer parking?
Yes, 570 1/2 S High St offers parking.
Does 570 1/2 S High St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 570 1/2 S High St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 1/2 S High St have a pool?
No, 570 1/2 S High St does not have a pool.
Does 570 1/2 S High St have accessible units?
No, 570 1/2 S High St does not have accessible units.
Does 570 1/2 S High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 570 1/2 S High St does not have units with dishwashers.

