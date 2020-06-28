All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

5564 Mayala St

5564 Malaya St · No Longer Available
Location

5564 Malaya St, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom home in Denver - A beautiful house across from the park, 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, open floor plan, beautiful big kitchen with a center island. Fenced backyard, washer and dryer and easy access to everything Denver has to offer!

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

1. TEXT: Your name along with the Address you are interested in (5564 Mayala St) to Properties Plus at 877-428-2568

2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.

3. CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.

(RLNE5109699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5564 Mayala St have any available units?
5564 Mayala St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5564 Mayala St have?
Some of 5564 Mayala St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5564 Mayala St currently offering any rent specials?
5564 Mayala St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5564 Mayala St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5564 Mayala St is pet friendly.
Does 5564 Mayala St offer parking?
Yes, 5564 Mayala St offers parking.
Does 5564 Mayala St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5564 Mayala St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5564 Mayala St have a pool?
Yes, 5564 Mayala St has a pool.
Does 5564 Mayala St have accessible units?
No, 5564 Mayala St does not have accessible units.
Does 5564 Mayala St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5564 Mayala St does not have units with dishwashers.
