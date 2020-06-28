Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom home in Denver - A beautiful house across from the park, 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, open floor plan, beautiful big kitchen with a center island. Fenced backyard, washer and dryer and easy access to everything Denver has to offer!



For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:



1. TEXT: Your name along with the Address you are interested in (5564 Mayala St) to Properties Plus at 877-428-2568



2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.



3. CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.



(RLNE5109699)