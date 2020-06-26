Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5561 Killarney Street Available 08/15/19 $2100 - Gorgeous 3 Bed Home for Rent in Green Valley Ranch!! - This lovely 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom Green Valley Ranch home is available to rent starting August 15th or sooner!! Located near Tower and I-70 in a lovely community! Very close to several parks and convenient highway access!! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, schools, and more.



Great layout! Very Spacious!! Big kitchen with lots of storage, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Plus it includes central air, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, and carpet and tile throughout! Attached garage.



Rent is $2,100 per month. Dogs negotiable.



Available Viewings:

- Friday, August 9, 12:30 PM

- Saturday, August 10, 2:15 PM



To reserve a viewing time, please email, your name, number and the time and date of the viewing to leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!



For any questions email us or call/text 720-722-8495.



https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/



(RLNE3253344)