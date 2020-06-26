All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

5561 Killarney Street

5561 Killarney Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5561 Killarney Ct, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5561 Killarney Street Available 08/15/19 $2100 - Gorgeous 3 Bed Home for Rent in Green Valley Ranch!! - This lovely 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom Green Valley Ranch home is available to rent starting August 15th or sooner!! Located near Tower and I-70 in a lovely community! Very close to several parks and convenient highway access!! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, schools, and more.

Great layout! Very Spacious!! Big kitchen with lots of storage, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Plus it includes central air, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, and carpet and tile throughout! Attached garage.

Rent is $2,100 per month. Dogs negotiable.

Available Viewings:
- Friday, August 9, 12:30 PM
- Saturday, August 10, 2:15 PM

To reserve a viewing time, please email, your name, number and the time and date of the viewing to leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!

For any questions email us or call/text 720-722-8495.

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

(RLNE3253344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5561 Killarney Street have any available units?
5561 Killarney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5561 Killarney Street have?
Some of 5561 Killarney Street's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5561 Killarney Street currently offering any rent specials?
5561 Killarney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5561 Killarney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5561 Killarney Street is pet friendly.
Does 5561 Killarney Street offer parking?
Yes, 5561 Killarney Street offers parking.
Does 5561 Killarney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5561 Killarney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5561 Killarney Street have a pool?
No, 5561 Killarney Street does not have a pool.
Does 5561 Killarney Street have accessible units?
No, 5561 Killarney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5561 Killarney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5561 Killarney Street has units with dishwashers.
