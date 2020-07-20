All apartments in Denver
5542 Worchester Street Denver County
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

5542 Worchester Street Denver County

5542 Worchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

5542 Worchester Street, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5542 Worchester Street Denver County Available 06/10/19 Beautifully 5 Bedroom Home! - 5542 Worchester St is a house in Denver, CO 80239.This house sits on a 7,700 square foot lot and features 5 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.3 bed rooms up Stairs & 2 down stairs, 1 baths, 979 sq ft, Finished basement, 1 car garage attached Nearby schools include Amesse Elementary School, Noel Community Arts School and Dcis At Montbello.5542 Worchester St is near Montbello Civic Center Park.

Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets Ok Upon Approval (fees apply)~

For More Info please call 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near:56th ave & Uvalda St

Amenities
W/D Hookups
Down Stair Level
Rental Terms: 12 month
Rent: $1,795
Application Fee: $35
Available: 06/10/2019

(RLNE4902675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 Worchester Street Denver County have any available units?
5542 Worchester Street Denver County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5542 Worchester Street Denver County currently offering any rent specials?
5542 Worchester Street Denver County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 Worchester Street Denver County pet-friendly?
Yes, 5542 Worchester Street Denver County is pet friendly.
Does 5542 Worchester Street Denver County offer parking?
Yes, 5542 Worchester Street Denver County offers parking.
Does 5542 Worchester Street Denver County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5542 Worchester Street Denver County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 Worchester Street Denver County have a pool?
No, 5542 Worchester Street Denver County does not have a pool.
Does 5542 Worchester Street Denver County have accessible units?
No, 5542 Worchester Street Denver County does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 Worchester Street Denver County have units with dishwashers?
No, 5542 Worchester Street Denver County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5542 Worchester Street Denver County have units with air conditioning?
No, 5542 Worchester Street Denver County does not have units with air conditioning.
