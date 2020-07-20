Amenities

5542 Worchester Street Denver County Available 06/10/19 Beautifully 5 Bedroom Home! - 5542 Worchester St is a house in Denver, CO 80239.This house sits on a 7,700 square foot lot and features 5 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.3 bed rooms up Stairs & 2 down stairs, 1 baths, 979 sq ft, Finished basement, 1 car garage attached Nearby schools include Amesse Elementary School, Noel Community Arts School and Dcis At Montbello.5542 Worchester St is near Montbello Civic Center Park.



Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets Ok Upon Approval (fees apply)~



For More Info please call 303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near:56th ave & Uvalda St



W/D Hookups

Down Stair Level

Rental Terms: 12 month

Rent: $1,795

Application Fee: $35

Available: 06/10/2019



