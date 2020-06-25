55 Dexter St.

Amenities

HILLTOP! LARGE TRI-LEVEL, WET BAR, SCREEN PORCH, OVERSIZE 2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE YARD AND PET FRIENDLY! - To schedule a showing text 303-683-1774 -or- Use our online scheduling tool

12 Month Lease

Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer/storm. Trash and Recycling paid by owner.

Up to 2 pets allowed. $300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25/mo pet rent total.

No smoking

Hot Water Baseboard Heat and Swamp Cooler.

Available for showings 5/1 and move in 5/3-6/1. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Large Tri-level home built in 1957 with 3305 square feet. Wide open living room with beautiful wood burning fireplace and high ceilings.. Kitchen has small desk area, lots of counter space, double ovens and a large seating area at the bar. Screen porch and separate covered patio both overlooking the back yard. Oversize 2 car garage leads to mud room with full size washer dryer hook ups. Second lower level living area features a wet bar. Master bed with walk in closet and private bath. Large yard. Nice circular drive in front of home. Great Hilltop location with easy access to nearby schools, parks and Cherry Creek!



