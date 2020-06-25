All apartments in Denver
55 Dexter St.
55 Dexter St.

55 Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Location

55 Dexter Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HILLTOP! LARGE TRI-LEVEL, WET BAR, SCREEN PORCH, OVERSIZE 2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE YARD AND PET FRIENDLY! - To schedule a showing text 303-683-1774 -or- Use our online scheduling tool
https://calendly.com/modshowings/dexter

12 Month Lease
Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer/storm. Trash and Recycling paid by owner.
Up to 2 pets allowed. $300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25/mo pet rent total.
No smoking
Hot Water Baseboard Heat and Swamp Cooler.
Available for showings 5/1 and move in 5/3-6/1. Properties can be held with negotiation.

Large Tri-level home built in 1957 with 3305 square feet. Wide open living room with beautiful wood burning fireplace and high ceilings.. Kitchen has small desk area, lots of counter space, double ovens and a large seating area at the bar. Screen porch and separate covered patio both overlooking the back yard. Oversize 2 car garage leads to mud room with full size washer dryer hook ups. Second lower level living area features a wet bar. Master bed with walk in closet and private bath. Large yard. Nice circular drive in front of home. Great Hilltop location with easy access to nearby schools, parks and Cherry Creek!

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE4828699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Dexter St. have any available units?
55 Dexter St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Dexter St. have?
Some of 55 Dexter St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Dexter St. currently offering any rent specials?
55 Dexter St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Dexter St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Dexter St. is pet friendly.
Does 55 Dexter St. offer parking?
Yes, 55 Dexter St. offers parking.
Does 55 Dexter St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Dexter St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Dexter St. have a pool?
No, 55 Dexter St. does not have a pool.
Does 55 Dexter St. have accessible units?
No, 55 Dexter St. does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Dexter St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Dexter St. does not have units with dishwashers.
