511 S Pennslyvania St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0389868013 ----

Great location in West Washington Park, just blocks to South Broadway shops, restaurants and nightlife. 2 bedrooms on main level with full bath. Living room/ dining room combination with nice hardwood floors and custom window coverings. Kitchen has a sunny eating nook, large laundry/mudroom room with washer and dryer and half bath. Upstairs is a large bedroom. Great storage space in the unfinished basement. Alley access to a detached two car garage, private backyard area with storage shed. Air Conditioning!



Available April 8th, pre-leasing now. Tenant responsible for most utilities - Owner pays for Trash and Sewer. Tenant is responsible for lawn care. No Pets.



*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites



2 Car Detached Garage

A/C

Granite Countertops

Private Backyard

Storage

Unfinished Basement