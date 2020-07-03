All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

511 S Pennslyvania St.

511 South Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

511 South Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0389868013 ----
Great location in West Washington Park, just blocks to South Broadway shops, restaurants and nightlife. 2 bedrooms on main level with full bath. Living room/ dining room combination with nice hardwood floors and custom window coverings. Kitchen has a sunny eating nook, large laundry/mudroom room with washer and dryer and half bath. Upstairs is a large bedroom. Great storage space in the unfinished basement. Alley access to a detached two car garage, private backyard area with storage shed. Air Conditioning!

Available April 8th, pre-leasing now. Tenant responsible for most utilities - Owner pays for Trash and Sewer. Tenant is responsible for lawn care. No Pets.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

2 Car Detached Garage
A/C
Granite Countertops
Private Backyard
Storage
Unfinished Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 S Pennslyvania St. have any available units?
511 S Pennslyvania St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 S Pennslyvania St. have?
Some of 511 S Pennslyvania St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 S Pennslyvania St. currently offering any rent specials?
511 S Pennslyvania St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 S Pennslyvania St. pet-friendly?
No, 511 S Pennslyvania St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 511 S Pennslyvania St. offer parking?
Yes, 511 S Pennslyvania St. offers parking.
Does 511 S Pennslyvania St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 S Pennslyvania St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 S Pennslyvania St. have a pool?
No, 511 S Pennslyvania St. does not have a pool.
Does 511 S Pennslyvania St. have accessible units?
No, 511 S Pennslyvania St. does not have accessible units.
Does 511 S Pennslyvania St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 S Pennslyvania St. does not have units with dishwashers.

