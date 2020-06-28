All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

4879 Newton Street

4879 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4879 Newton Street, Denver, CO 80221
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in the Berkeley neighborhood right next to Regis University, Berkeley Lake and the Willis Case Golf Course. This home has new marble countertops, new appliances, including a gas stove, and beautiful original hardwood floors. This home has an open inviting feel with great light. The backyard is large and low maintenance, perfect for dogs. Landlord pays for water, trash pick up and front yard maintenance. The unfinished basement provides ample space for extra storage, an extra refrigerator and new washer and dryer units. There is a large 1 car detached garage and a large shed for all your toys. 9 month lease with option to renew for negotiable term. Pet friendly with owner approval($250/pet refundable, $250/pet non-refundable) $2700/month. Listed by Peter Mitzelfeld, Sophisticated Properties a Division of the Swan Realtor Group, www.sophisticatedproperties.com Please call with any questions or to set up a showing! 303-918-7909

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4879-newton-st-denver-co-80221-usa/dc24fc2a-23ed-4d87-9652-619ebe04e790

(RLNE5130507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4879 Newton Street have any available units?
4879 Newton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4879 Newton Street have?
Some of 4879 Newton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4879 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4879 Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4879 Newton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4879 Newton Street is pet friendly.
Does 4879 Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 4879 Newton Street offers parking.
Does 4879 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4879 Newton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4879 Newton Street have a pool?
No, 4879 Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 4879 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 4879 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4879 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4879 Newton Street has units with dishwashers.
