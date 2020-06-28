4879 Newton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in the Berkeley neighborhood right next to Regis University, Berkeley Lake and the Willis Case Golf Course. This home has new marble countertops, new appliances, including a gas stove, and beautiful original hardwood floors. This home has an open inviting feel with great light. The backyard is large and low maintenance, perfect for dogs. Landlord pays for water, trash pick up and front yard maintenance. The unfinished basement provides ample space for extra storage, an extra refrigerator and new washer and dryer units. There is a large 1 car detached garage and a large shed for all your toys. 9 month lease with option to renew for negotiable term. Pet friendly with owner approval($250/pet refundable, $250/pet non-refundable) $2700/month. Listed by Peter Mitzelfeld, Sophisticated Properties a Division of the Swan Realtor Group, www.sophisticatedproperties.com Please call with any questions or to set up a showing! 303-918-7909



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4879-newton-st-denver-co-80221-usa/dc24fc2a-23ed-4d87-9652-619ebe04e790



(RLNE5130507)