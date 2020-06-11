481 S Corona St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rare & spacious bungalow two blocks off Wash Park - Property Id: 142570



RARE chance to lease two blocks of Wash Park. Enjoy this fabulously remodeled prime location home with upgrades galore. With an oversized two car garage. Available NOW!

Exclusively listed by:

David DiPetro

Be One Real Estate 303-257-5813

David@BeOneColorado.com



-Gas Appliances

-Wine Fridge

-Washer&Dryer Included

-Five Piece Custom Master Bath

-Oversized Detached Two Car Garage

-Spacious Backyard Patio

-Main Level Study

-Oversized finished basement with high ceilings

-Hardwood Floors



Tenant Pays: Water, Gas, Electric- 1 year lease preferred

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142570p

(RLNE5061872)