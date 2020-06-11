All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 481 S Corona St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
481 S Corona St
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:15 PM

481 S Corona St

481 South Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

481 South Corona Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare & spacious bungalow two blocks off Wash Park - Property Id: 142570

RARE chance to lease two blocks of Wash Park. Enjoy this fabulously remodeled prime location home with upgrades galore. With an oversized two car garage. Available NOW!
Exclusively listed by:
David DiPetro
Be One Real Estate 303-257-5813
David@BeOneColorado.com

-Gas Appliances
-Wine Fridge
-Washer&Dryer Included
-Five Piece Custom Master Bath
-Oversized Detached Two Car Garage
-Spacious Backyard Patio
-Main Level Study
-Oversized finished basement with high ceilings
-Hardwood Floors

Tenant Pays: Water, Gas, Electric- 1 year lease preferred
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142570p
Property Id 142570

(RLNE5061872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 S Corona St have any available units?
481 S Corona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 481 S Corona St have?
Some of 481 S Corona St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 S Corona St currently offering any rent specials?
481 S Corona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 S Corona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 481 S Corona St is pet friendly.
Does 481 S Corona St offer parking?
Yes, 481 S Corona St offers parking.
Does 481 S Corona St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 481 S Corona St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 S Corona St have a pool?
No, 481 S Corona St does not have a pool.
Does 481 S Corona St have accessible units?
No, 481 S Corona St does not have accessible units.
Does 481 S Corona St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 S Corona St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University