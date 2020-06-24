All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019

4601 Eliot Street

4601 Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4601 Eliot Street Available 03/18/19 Updated Classic Sunnyside Bungalow - Bright and updated brick bungalow nestled between Sunnyside and Berkeley. Open floor plan on main floor showcases hardwoods throughout and quaint original features, like arched doorways and decorative fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range. Two bedrooms and full bathroom on the main floor. Large garden level basement features large living room, third bedroom, laundry and full bathroom. This property's cute backyard has been landscaped nicely, with mature trees and an enclosed patio. One car detached garage plus 2 off street parking spaces. South facing corner lot provides endless sunshine for beautiful natural lighting throughout the day. Quick walk to Rocky Mountain Lake Park. Five minute drive to LoHi, Tennyson Street and Highland Square. Easy access to I-70 and downtown. Tenant responsible for utilities.

(RLNE4752831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Eliot Street have any available units?
4601 Eliot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 Eliot Street have?
Some of 4601 Eliot Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Eliot Street currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Eliot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Eliot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 Eliot Street is pet friendly.
Does 4601 Eliot Street offer parking?
Yes, 4601 Eliot Street offers parking.
Does 4601 Eliot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 Eliot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Eliot Street have a pool?
No, 4601 Eliot Street does not have a pool.
Does 4601 Eliot Street have accessible units?
No, 4601 Eliot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Eliot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 Eliot Street does not have units with dishwashers.
