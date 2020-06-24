Amenities

4601 Eliot Street Available 03/18/19 Updated Classic Sunnyside Bungalow - Bright and updated brick bungalow nestled between Sunnyside and Berkeley. Open floor plan on main floor showcases hardwoods throughout and quaint original features, like arched doorways and decorative fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range. Two bedrooms and full bathroom on the main floor. Large garden level basement features large living room, third bedroom, laundry and full bathroom. This property's cute backyard has been landscaped nicely, with mature trees and an enclosed patio. One car detached garage plus 2 off street parking spaces. South facing corner lot provides endless sunshine for beautiful natural lighting throughout the day. Quick walk to Rocky Mountain Lake Park. Five minute drive to LoHi, Tennyson Street and Highland Square. Easy access to I-70 and downtown. Tenant responsible for utilities.



