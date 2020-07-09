All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

4504 Raleigh St.

4504 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

4504 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4504 Raleigh St. Available 07/07/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD, LOW $25 APP FEE! BERKELEY/HIGHLANDS, BEAUTIFUL HOME, EXCEPTIONAL UPDATES AND CONDITION, BEAUTIFUL YARD! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021)
Tenants pay gas, electric, water, sewer and storm. Owner pays trash and recycling.
Up to 2 pets allowed - cats ok, or dogs under 30 lbs. 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet. $35/month pet rent.
No smoking.
Gas forced air heat and swamp cooler.
Available immediately for showings and move in 7/7/2021. Properties can be held with negotiation.

This property is a 3 bed, 1 bath ranch home built in 1948 with 1608 square feet. The home has been incredibly well maintained and the kitchen has recently been updated and everything is in great condition. Beautiful hardwoods and tile on main level. Original decorative fireplace in the living room and most original molding and doors are still in place. Archway leading to back sunroom and hallway. Kitchen recently remodeled with additional cabinet and counter space, high-end appliances, glass tile backsplash, granite counters and MORE! Upstairs beds feature ceiling fans and 2" blinds. Sunroom off the kitchen with lots of natural light leads out to a large deck and incredible landscaping with additional patio. Newer 3 car detached garage with openers. Basement is partially finished with a 3rd bedroom, additional living area and a laundry and storage room. Fantastic location just blocks from retail/dining and nightlife at 44th/Tennyson.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE4179374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Raleigh St. have any available units?
4504 Raleigh St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Raleigh St. have?
Some of 4504 Raleigh St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Raleigh St. currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Raleigh St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Raleigh St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 Raleigh St. is pet friendly.
Does 4504 Raleigh St. offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Raleigh St. offers parking.
Does 4504 Raleigh St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4504 Raleigh St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Raleigh St. have a pool?
No, 4504 Raleigh St. does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Raleigh St. have accessible units?
No, 4504 Raleigh St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Raleigh St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 Raleigh St. has units with dishwashers.

