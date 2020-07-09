Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4504 Raleigh St. Available 07/07/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD, LOW $25 APP FEE! BERKELEY/HIGHLANDS, BEAUTIFUL HOME, EXCEPTIONAL UPDATES AND CONDITION, BEAUTIFUL YARD! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021)

Tenants pay gas, electric, water, sewer and storm. Owner pays trash and recycling.

Up to 2 pets allowed - cats ok, or dogs under 30 lbs. 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet. $35/month pet rent.

No smoking.

Gas forced air heat and swamp cooler.

Available immediately for showings and move in 7/7/2021. Properties can be held with negotiation.



This property is a 3 bed, 1 bath ranch home built in 1948 with 1608 square feet. The home has been incredibly well maintained and the kitchen has recently been updated and everything is in great condition. Beautiful hardwoods and tile on main level. Original decorative fireplace in the living room and most original molding and doors are still in place. Archway leading to back sunroom and hallway. Kitchen recently remodeled with additional cabinet and counter space, high-end appliances, glass tile backsplash, granite counters and MORE! Upstairs beds feature ceiling fans and 2" blinds. Sunroom off the kitchen with lots of natural light leads out to a large deck and incredible landscaping with additional patio. Newer 3 car detached garage with openers. Basement is partially finished with a 3rd bedroom, additional living area and a laundry and storage room. Fantastic location just blocks from retail/dining and nightlife at 44th/Tennyson.



