4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303

Great location! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom third floor condo. Open kitchen with laundry closet, washer and dryer included. Family room has a fireplace and a sliding glass door to patio. Master bedroom with en suite has double sinks and tub/shower combo. Large walk-in closet too. 2nd bedroom has large window for lots of natural light. 2nd bathroom is in the hallway opposite the 2nd bedroom. Condo is close to grocery stores, open space and lake with hiking trails, restaurants and shopping. Easy commute to Denver via Hwy 285 and the mountains up C470 to I70. For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com.