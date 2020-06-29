All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:35 AM

4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303

4451 South Ammons Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Marston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4451 South Ammons Street, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Great location! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom third floor condo. Open kitchen with laundry closet, washer and dryer included. Family room has a fireplace and a sliding glass door to patio. Master bedroom with en suite has double sinks and tub/shower combo. Large walk-in closet too. 2nd bedroom has large window for lots of natural light. 2nd bathroom is in the hallway opposite the 2nd bedroom. Condo is close to grocery stores, open space and lake with hiking trails, restaurants and shopping. Easy commute to Denver via Hwy 285 and the mountains up C470 to I70. For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 have any available units?
4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 have?
Some of 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 currently offering any rent specials?
4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 pet-friendly?
No, 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 offer parking?
Yes, 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 offers parking.
Does 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 have a pool?
No, 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 does not have a pool.
Does 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 have accessible units?
No, 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 does not have accessible units.
Does 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4451 S Ammons St Unit 3-303 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University