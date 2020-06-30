All apartments in Denver
4438 Walden Way

4438 Walden Way · No Longer Available
Location

4438 Walden Way, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Delightful 2-story, 3BR/3BA, 2,261 sq ft offers a combination of design and function. Central AC and solar system means reduced utility bills! Covered front porch welcomes you to open floor plan with hardwood floors, high ceilings and large windows that make this home light, bright and open. Main level has formal dining room or great office nook, spacious living room, and large eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, walk-in pantry, 5-burner gas stove, stainless-steel appliances, farmers sink and huge center island with additional seating x4. Upper level has spacious loft, dedicated laundry room with brand new washer/dryer, and 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom features private bathroom with large walk-in closet, dual sinks, oversized vanity and walk-in shower. Cement patio, bar lighting and fenced back yard is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Attached 2-car garage. Great location, easy access to freeways, DIA, shopping and restaurants. Denver County School District (Waller, MLK MS, High Tech EC). No Pets. No-Smoking. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 Walden Way have any available units?
4438 Walden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4438 Walden Way have?
Some of 4438 Walden Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 Walden Way currently offering any rent specials?
4438 Walden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 Walden Way pet-friendly?
No, 4438 Walden Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4438 Walden Way offer parking?
Yes, 4438 Walden Way offers parking.
Does 4438 Walden Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4438 Walden Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 Walden Way have a pool?
No, 4438 Walden Way does not have a pool.
Does 4438 Walden Way have accessible units?
No, 4438 Walden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 Walden Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4438 Walden Way has units with dishwashers.

