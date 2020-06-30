4438 Walden Way

Amenities

Delightful 2-story, 3BR/3BA, 2,261 sq ft offers a combination of design and function. Central AC and solar system means reduced utility bills! Covered front porch welcomes you to open floor plan with hardwood floors, high ceilings and large windows that make this home light, bright and open. Main level has formal dining room or great office nook, spacious living room, and large eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, walk-in pantry, 5-burner gas stove, stainless-steel appliances, farmers sink and huge center island with additional seating x4. Upper level has spacious loft, dedicated laundry room with brand new washer/dryer, and 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom features private bathroom with large walk-in closet, dual sinks, oversized vanity and walk-in shower. Cement patio, bar lighting and fenced back yard is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Attached 2-car garage. Great location, easy access to freeways, DIA, shopping and restaurants. Denver County School District (Waller, MLK MS, High Tech EC). No Pets. No-Smoking. Available immediately!