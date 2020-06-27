All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 4347 Andes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4347 Andes Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

4347 Andes Street

4347 Andes St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4347 Andes St, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPACIOUS FOUR BED 2 BATH! NEW CARPET AND VINYL FLOORING! GREEN VALLEY RANCH! - 12 Month Lease
Tenants pay water/sewer/gas/electric/trash
1 pet over 30 lbs, 2 pets under 30 lbs
$300 Refundable pet deposit per pet & $25/month pet rent
No Smoking.
Gas forced air heat and central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.

This large 4 bed, 2 bath two story home with attached 2 car garage was built in 2003 and features 1413 square feet. Main floor showcases open floor plan with spacious living room and dining area. Dining area with sliding door to access the patio and back yard. Kitchen has matching black appliances. Wood flooring throughout downstairs. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms with NEW CARPET including one master bed with attached private bath. Bathrooms upstairs have NEW VINYL TILE FLOORING as well. Walk in or sizeable closets located in all other bedrooms. Includes washer/dryer and attached 2 car garage. Green Valley Ranch location with easy access to I-70, E-470 and DIA.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE4500819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4347 Andes Street have any available units?
4347 Andes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4347 Andes Street have?
Some of 4347 Andes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4347 Andes Street currently offering any rent specials?
4347 Andes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4347 Andes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4347 Andes Street is pet friendly.
Does 4347 Andes Street offer parking?
Yes, 4347 Andes Street offers parking.
Does 4347 Andes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4347 Andes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4347 Andes Street have a pool?
No, 4347 Andes Street does not have a pool.
Does 4347 Andes Street have accessible units?
No, 4347 Andes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4347 Andes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4347 Andes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University