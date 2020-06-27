4347 Andes Street

Amenities

SPACIOUS FOUR BED 2 BATH! NEW CARPET AND VINYL FLOORING! GREEN VALLEY RANCH! - 12 Month Lease

Tenants pay water/sewer/gas/electric/trash

1 pet over 30 lbs, 2 pets under 30 lbs

$300 Refundable pet deposit per pet & $25/month pet rent

No Smoking.

Gas forced air heat and central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



This large 4 bed, 2 bath two story home with attached 2 car garage was built in 2003 and features 1413 square feet. Main floor showcases open floor plan with spacious living room and dining area. Dining area with sliding door to access the patio and back yard. Kitchen has matching black appliances. Wood flooring throughout downstairs. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms with NEW CARPET including one master bed with attached private bath. Bathrooms upstairs have NEW VINYL TILE FLOORING as well. Walk in or sizeable closets located in all other bedrooms. Includes washer/dryer and attached 2 car garage. Green Valley Ranch location with easy access to I-70, E-470 and DIA.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



