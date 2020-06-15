433 S Logan St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Available July 1st!! Come take a look at this quaint 1 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment Ideally located just blocks from shops and restaurants on Alameda and Broadway, and only 8 short blocks to Wash park. This charming apartment boasts apx 700 sqft, with a large living area, galley kitchen, stackable washer and dryer and has it's own 1 car garage! Private enclosed yard with rooftop deck perfect for entertaining and gardening. SORRY NO PETS. Monthly Rent is $1350 + $7.00 P&R fee/month. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. $55 App fee per adult 18 and over, one time $150 Admin Fee. Qualifications 600+ credit score, 3X rent income and good standing rental history and background check required. Longer term lease preferred. Call Gina today for a showing at (720) 447-8844 You don't want to miss out on this beauty. Listed By Renters Warehouse.