Denver, CO
433 S Logan St
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:36 AM

433 S Logan St

433 South Logan Street · (720) 447-8844
Location

433 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available July 1st!! Come take a look at this quaint 1 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment Ideally located just blocks from shops and restaurants on Alameda and Broadway, and only 8 short blocks to Wash park. This charming apartment boasts apx 700 sqft, with a large living area, galley kitchen, stackable washer and dryer and has it's own 1 car garage! Private enclosed yard with rooftop deck perfect for entertaining and gardening. SORRY NO PETS. Monthly Rent is $1350 + $7.00 P&R fee/month. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. $55 App fee per adult 18 and over, one time $150 Admin Fee. Qualifications 600+ credit score, 3X rent income and good standing rental history and background check required. Longer term lease preferred. Call Gina today for a showing at (720) 447-8844 You don't want to miss out on this beauty. Listed By Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 S Logan St have any available units?
433 S Logan St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 S Logan St have?
Some of 433 S Logan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 S Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
433 S Logan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 S Logan St pet-friendly?
No, 433 S Logan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 433 S Logan St offer parking?
Yes, 433 S Logan St does offer parking.
Does 433 S Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 S Logan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 S Logan St have a pool?
Yes, 433 S Logan St has a pool.
Does 433 S Logan St have accessible units?
No, 433 S Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 433 S Logan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 S Logan St does not have units with dishwashers.
