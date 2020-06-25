All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
4255 South Olive Street
4255 South Olive Street

4255 South Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

4255 South Olive Street, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** MOVE IN SPEACIAL OF $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! ***

*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE ! ***

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in South East Denver will welcome you with 3,000 square feet of living space!

The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, air conditioning, an office/study room, a wet bar, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Eastmoor Park. Also nearby are Rosamond Park, Walgreens, Target, Walmart, Tamarac Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-225, and 6 blocks away from the Southmoor light rail station!

Nearby schools include Southmoor Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

*** MOVE IN SPEACIAL OF $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! ***

*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE ! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4255 South Olive Street have any available units?
4255 South Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4255 South Olive Street have?
Some of 4255 South Olive Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4255 South Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
4255 South Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4255 South Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 4255 South Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 4255 South Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 4255 South Olive Street offers parking.
Does 4255 South Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4255 South Olive Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4255 South Olive Street have a pool?
No, 4255 South Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 4255 South Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 4255 South Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4255 South Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4255 South Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
