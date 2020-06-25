4255 South Olive Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

*** MOVE IN SPEACIAL OF $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! ***



*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE ! ***



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome in South East Denver will welcome you with 3,000 square feet of living space!



The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, air conditioning, an office/study room, a wet bar, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or deck. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Eastmoor Park. Also nearby are Rosamond Park, Walgreens, Target, Walmart, Tamarac Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-225, and 6 blocks away from the Southmoor light rail station!



Nearby schools include Southmoor Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



*** MOVE IN SPEACIAL OF $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! ***



*** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE ! ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.