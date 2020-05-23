3941 Kalamath St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 2 story house is a unique combination of 19th century architecture and updates. Stucco exterior and newly xeriscaped front lawn. The inside has all new paint! There are hardwood floors throughout! Feel like you are living in Denver as it was years ago yet near to the Highlands and all the trendy Denver spots. Located in Sunnyside, on a beautiful tree lines street, it is convenient to everything downtown.

On the main level you have a bedroom or office, a large living room with high ceilings, a dining room and galley kitchen. The entry way off the kitchen has been cleverly updated to act as a pantry, extra storage and laundry. There is also a full bath off the kitchen. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms and an updated and stylish full bath with some nice features. The house has original woodwork throughout. The back yard is fenced and has a large patio for entertaining and easy care landscaping. There is a large 2 car garage to the back with alley access. It also has storage space above. RoxEdge manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all fair housing laws.