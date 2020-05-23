All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:44 AM

3941 Kalamath St

3941 Kalamath Street · No Longer Available
Location

3941 Kalamath Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 story house is a unique combination of 19th century architecture and updates. Stucco exterior and newly xeriscaped front lawn. The inside has all new paint! There are hardwood floors throughout! Feel like you are living in Denver as it was years ago yet near to the Highlands and all the trendy Denver spots. Located in Sunnyside, on a beautiful tree lines street, it is convenient to everything downtown.
On the main level you have a bedroom or office, a large living room with high ceilings, a dining room and galley kitchen. The entry way off the kitchen has been cleverly updated to act as a pantry, extra storage and laundry. There is also a full bath off the kitchen. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms and an updated and stylish full bath with some nice features. The house has original woodwork throughout. The back yard is fenced and has a large patio for entertaining and easy care landscaping. There is a large 2 car garage to the back with alley access. It also has storage space above. RoxEdge manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 Kalamath St have any available units?
3941 Kalamath St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 Kalamath St have?
Some of 3941 Kalamath St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 Kalamath St currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Kalamath St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Kalamath St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3941 Kalamath St is pet friendly.
Does 3941 Kalamath St offer parking?
Yes, 3941 Kalamath St offers parking.
Does 3941 Kalamath St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3941 Kalamath St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Kalamath St have a pool?
No, 3941 Kalamath St does not have a pool.
Does 3941 Kalamath St have accessible units?
No, 3941 Kalamath St does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Kalamath St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 Kalamath St does not have units with dishwashers.
