Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill key fob access accessible garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bike storage car charging cc payments conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit green community guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details. New luxury apartments in Denver that are centrally located, and offer the perfect blend of comfort and style. Now leasing one and two-bedroom apartments with meticulously designed interiors and phenomenal views.Your apartment has a fully outfitted appliance package featuring full-size washer and dryers, upscale stainless-steel kitchen appliances, and premium quartz countertops; we made sure you’ll want for nothing.Located directly across from Mile High Stadium, our location provides unhindered access to all of Denver, with a just a short drive, bike, or light-rail ride from Sloan’s Lake Park, Larimer Square, Metropolitan State University of Denver, University of Colorado, and Community College of Denver. Come visit today to see why Luxe at Mile High is the perfect p