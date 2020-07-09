All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:26 AM

3935 North Wyandot Street

3935 Wyandot Street · No Longer Available
Location

3935 Wyandot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy, two-story 1BD/1BA vintage home in the Highlands! This property is half of a duplex and features it's own backyard & deck, shared garage and one off-street parking space.

Interior amenities in this bright two-story unit include a washer & dryer, garbage disposal, gas range, ceiling fan, walk-in mirrored closet, a/c, forced-air heating, hardwood floors, and vintage tile in the bathroom. Pets okay.

Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC

Please call or text 720-257-9336 to for more information or to schedule showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 North Wyandot Street have any available units?
3935 North Wyandot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 North Wyandot Street have?
Some of 3935 North Wyandot Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 North Wyandot Street currently offering any rent specials?
3935 North Wyandot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 North Wyandot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3935 North Wyandot Street is pet friendly.
Does 3935 North Wyandot Street offer parking?
Yes, 3935 North Wyandot Street offers parking.
Does 3935 North Wyandot Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3935 North Wyandot Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 North Wyandot Street have a pool?
No, 3935 North Wyandot Street does not have a pool.
Does 3935 North Wyandot Street have accessible units?
No, 3935 North Wyandot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 North Wyandot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 North Wyandot Street does not have units with dishwashers.

