3935 North Wyandot Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy, two-story 1BD/1BA vintage home in the Highlands! This property is half of a duplex and features it's own backyard & deck, shared garage and one off-street parking space.



Interior amenities in this bright two-story unit include a washer & dryer, garbage disposal, gas range, ceiling fan, walk-in mirrored closet, a/c, forced-air heating, hardwood floors, and vintage tile in the bathroom. Pets okay.



Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC



Please call or text 720-257-9336 to for more information or to schedule showings.