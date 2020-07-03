390 S. Corona St.

Amenities

AVAILABLE EARLY MAY



*** Due to Covid-19 restrictions, showings will be done via videotape or tele-conference. Please set a showing time and we will reach out to you***



Stunning, 3+ bedroom Denver Square just a block from Wash Park combines great modern upgrades with traditional charm. Beautiful wood floors and original wood built-ins and mouldings. This 2,800 sf home also features:

* Fireplace in living room, with attached office

* Updated kitchen loaded with cabinets and counter space

* Large sunroom or den off the kitchen

* 3 spacious bedrooms and full bath on 2nd floor

* Finished basement with TV room, kitchen, wet bar, full bath, laundry and bonus room.

* Central air

* Huge fenced yard with great patio and oversized 2-car garage

* Quick access to downtown, Cherry Creek, light rail and I-25

* Easy jaunt to South Pearl, Old South Gaylord, Bonnie Brae and SoBo



Rental terms:

* $3,500 rent plus $3,500 deposit

* One-year or longer lease

* One adult dog is welcome. Additional pet restrictions apply -- please ask for details and associated pet fees. (Sorry, no cats)

* Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care

* $50 application fee for up to two adult tenants; if approved, there is a $100 Lease Prep Fee.

* Sorry, no smoking inside or out - and no cannabis use or growing



This property is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, showings will be done via video walthru or teleconference. Please let us know you are interested in this house and we will reach out to you.