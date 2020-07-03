All apartments in Denver
390 S. Corona St.

390 South Corona Street · No Longer Available
Location

390 South Corona Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE EARLY MAY

*** Due to Covid-19 restrictions, showings will be done via videotape or tele-conference. Please set a showing time and we will reach out to you***

Stunning, 3+ bedroom Denver Square just a block from Wash Park combines great modern upgrades with traditional charm. Beautiful wood floors and original wood built-ins and mouldings. This 2,800 sf home also features:
* Fireplace in living room, with attached office
* Updated kitchen loaded with cabinets and counter space
* Large sunroom or den off the kitchen
* 3 spacious bedrooms and full bath on 2nd floor
* Finished basement with TV room, kitchen, wet bar, full bath, laundry and bonus room.
* Central air
* Huge fenced yard with great patio and oversized 2-car garage
* Quick access to downtown, Cherry Creek, light rail and I-25
* Easy jaunt to South Pearl, Old South Gaylord, Bonnie Brae and SoBo

Rental terms:
* $3,500 rent plus $3,500 deposit
* One-year or longer lease
* One adult dog is welcome. Additional pet restrictions apply -- please ask for details and associated pet fees. (Sorry, no cats)
* Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care
* $50 application fee for up to two adult tenants; if approved, there is a $100 Lease Prep Fee.
* Sorry, no smoking inside or out - and no cannabis use or growing

This property is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, showings will be done via video walthru or teleconference. Please let us know you are interested in this house and we will reach out to you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 S. Corona St. have any available units?
390 S. Corona St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 S. Corona St. have?
Some of 390 S. Corona St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 S. Corona St. currently offering any rent specials?
390 S. Corona St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 S. Corona St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 S. Corona St. is pet friendly.
Does 390 S. Corona St. offer parking?
Yes, 390 S. Corona St. offers parking.
Does 390 S. Corona St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 S. Corona St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 S. Corona St. have a pool?
No, 390 S. Corona St. does not have a pool.
Does 390 S. Corona St. have accessible units?
No, 390 S. Corona St. does not have accessible units.
Does 390 S. Corona St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 S. Corona St. does not have units with dishwashers.

