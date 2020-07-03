390 S. Corona St.

Amenities
AVAILABLE EARLY MAY
*** Due to Covid-19 restrictions, showings will be done via videotape or tele-conference. Please set a showing time and we will reach out to you***
Stunning, 3+ bedroom Denver Square just a block from Wash Park combines great modern upgrades with traditional charm. Beautiful wood floors and original wood built-ins and mouldings. This 2,800 sf home also features:
* Fireplace in living room, with attached office
* Updated kitchen loaded with cabinets and counter space
* Large sunroom or den off the kitchen
* 3 spacious bedrooms and full bath on 2nd floor
* Finished basement with TV room, kitchen, wet bar, full bath, laundry and bonus room.
* Central air
* Huge fenced yard with great patio and oversized 2-car garage
* Quick access to downtown, Cherry Creek, light rail and I-25
* Easy jaunt to South Pearl, Old South Gaylord, Bonnie Brae and SoBo
Rental terms:
* $3,500 rent plus $3,500 deposit
* One-year or longer lease
* One adult dog is welcome. Additional pet restrictions apply -- please ask for details and associated pet fees. (Sorry, no cats)
* Tenant responsible for utilities and lawn care
* $50 application fee for up to two adult tenants; if approved, there is a $100 Lease Prep Fee.
* Sorry, no smoking inside or out - and no cannabis use or growing
This property is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, showings will be done via video walthru or teleconference. Please let us know you are interested in this house and we will reach out to you.