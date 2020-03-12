All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 370 E 11th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
370 E 11th
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

370 E 11th

370 East 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

370 East 11th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9714298018 ---- Latitude 40 features 68 apartments in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Each apartment has its own balcony or patio, and many offer updated finishes, with newer flooring, newer appliances and new paint. Reserved parking is available and laundry facilities are on-site, along with a modern fitness center and sun deck. Enjoy our unique amenities including weekday self-serve Starbucks coffee, and complimentary access to the nearby Botanic Gardens and the Denver Art Museum. Please note: Due to variations in renovations, photos may not be representative of all units. The Capitol Hill neighborhood surrounds Denver's Capitol building and features great shopping and restaurants, including Whole Foods, Trader Joe&rsquo;s, City O City, Pablo&rsquo;s Coffee, and Jelly Cafe. It&rsquo;s a short walk to Downtown and to the shopping and entertainment opportunities along Broadway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 E 11th have any available units?
370 E 11th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 E 11th have?
Some of 370 E 11th's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 E 11th currently offering any rent specials?
370 E 11th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 E 11th pet-friendly?
No, 370 E 11th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 370 E 11th offer parking?
Yes, 370 E 11th offers parking.
Does 370 E 11th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 E 11th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 E 11th have a pool?
No, 370 E 11th does not have a pool.
Does 370 E 11th have accessible units?
No, 370 E 11th does not have accessible units.
Does 370 E 11th have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 E 11th does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan20th
2080 California Street
Denver, CO 80205
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University