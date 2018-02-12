All apartments in Denver
3673 Holly St
3673 Holly St

3673 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

3673 Holly Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
refrigerator
Cute 2 bedroom and 1 bath duplex located in east Denver, near I-70 and Stapleton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3673 Holly St have any available units?
3673 Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3673 Holly St have?
Some of 3673 Holly St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3673 Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
3673 Holly St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3673 Holly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3673 Holly St is pet friendly.
Does 3673 Holly St offer parking?
No, 3673 Holly St does not offer parking.
Does 3673 Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3673 Holly St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3673 Holly St have a pool?
No, 3673 Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 3673 Holly St have accessible units?
No, 3673 Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 3673 Holly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3673 Holly St does not have units with dishwashers.
