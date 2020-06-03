All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3650 Kalamath St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3650 Kalamath St
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

3650 Kalamath St

3650 Kalamath Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3650 Kalamath Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This perfectly located two bedroom one bathroom home is waiting for you! This home is a month-to-month lease. NEW carpet and paint throughout! Washer dryer hookup in unit. It has easy access to I25 and is within walking distance to a ton of popular restaurants and shops! It is just a short drive to Downtown Denver! Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewage. One pet allowed. To schedule a self-showing of this property, please go to our website at www.Tedarla.com, click on the rentals tab and following the instructions to schedule the showing for this property. If you have questions about this property, contact Rentals@tedarla.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 Kalamath St have any available units?
3650 Kalamath St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 Kalamath St have?
Some of 3650 Kalamath St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 Kalamath St currently offering any rent specials?
3650 Kalamath St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 Kalamath St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3650 Kalamath St is pet friendly.
Does 3650 Kalamath St offer parking?
No, 3650 Kalamath St does not offer parking.
Does 3650 Kalamath St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 Kalamath St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 Kalamath St have a pool?
No, 3650 Kalamath St does not have a pool.
Does 3650 Kalamath St have accessible units?
No, 3650 Kalamath St does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 Kalamath St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 Kalamath St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University