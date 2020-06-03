3650 Kalamath St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This perfectly located two bedroom one bathroom home is waiting for you! This home is a month-to-month lease. NEW carpet and paint throughout! Washer dryer hookup in unit. It has easy access to I25 and is within walking distance to a ton of popular restaurants and shops! It is just a short drive to Downtown Denver! Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewage. One pet allowed. To schedule a self-showing of this property, please go to our website at www.Tedarla.com, click on the rentals tab and following the instructions to schedule the showing for this property. If you have questions about this property, contact Rentals@tedarla.com