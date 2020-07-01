3626 Wyandot St

Amenities
Welcome home to this wonderful property in the heart of the Highlands. More than 1900 SF of total living area with great natural light! Main floor features 2 bedrooms, full bath, living/dining area and kitchen with stone counters. The basement boasts a large, open living area, 1 bedroom + bonus room, full bathroom and laundry. Central AC keeps you cool in the summer. Freshly painted throughout, hardwood floors on the main level, large backyard with a covered patio, detached 2-car garage. Walking distance to everything: bars, restaurants, shopping and parks. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets considered with a pet deposit. Available Immediately. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property.