3626 Wyandot St
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:36 AM

3626 Wyandot St

3626 Wyandot Street · No Longer Available
Location

3626 Wyandot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this wonderful property in the heart of the Highlands. More than 1900 SF of total living area with great natural light! Main floor features 2 bedrooms, full bath, living/dining area and kitchen with stone counters. The basement boasts a large, open living area, 1 bedroom + bonus room, full bathroom and laundry. Central AC keeps you cool in the summer. Freshly painted throughout, hardwood floors on the main level, large backyard with a covered patio, detached 2-car garage. Walking distance to everything: bars, restaurants, shopping and parks. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets considered with a pet deposit. Available Immediately. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Wyandot St have any available units?
3626 Wyandot St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 Wyandot St have?
Some of 3626 Wyandot St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 Wyandot St currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Wyandot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Wyandot St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 Wyandot St is pet friendly.
Does 3626 Wyandot St offer parking?
Yes, 3626 Wyandot St offers parking.
Does 3626 Wyandot St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3626 Wyandot St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Wyandot St have a pool?
No, 3626 Wyandot St does not have a pool.
Does 3626 Wyandot St have accessible units?
No, 3626 Wyandot St does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Wyandot St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 Wyandot St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
