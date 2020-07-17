All apartments in Denver
3603 Stuart Street

3603 Stuart Street · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3603 Stuart Street, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3603 Stuart Street · Avail. now

$2,080

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
online portal
Fantastic 1BD, 1BA Home in West Highland with Large Unfinished Basement and Off-Street Parking - This home is beautifully updated and features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinets & doors, a modern bathroom, and tons of closets with bonus storage space. Enjoy having your own off-street parking spot, as well as a huge unfinished basement. Exceptional location a walk from both Tennyson St as well as Highlands square, making it one of the best locations in the Highlands. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Small pets are negotiable.
*There is a $30 monthly fee for water, sewer and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5910024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 Stuart Street have any available units?
3603 Stuart Street has a unit available for $2,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3603 Stuart Street have?
Some of 3603 Stuart Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
3603 Stuart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 Stuart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3603 Stuart Street is pet friendly.
Does 3603 Stuart Street offer parking?
Yes, 3603 Stuart Street offers parking.
Does 3603 Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3603 Stuart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 Stuart Street have a pool?
No, 3603 Stuart Street does not have a pool.
Does 3603 Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 3603 Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3603 Stuart Street has units with dishwashers.
