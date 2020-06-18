3563 Grape Street

Amenities

Adorable renovated 3 bedroom ranch home in Park HIll - Welcome home! This ranch style home has been recently updated featuring remodeled kitchen with new counters and new appliances, updated bathrooms and freshly painted. The lower level features a remodeled and open family room with wood burning fireplace, remodeled conforming bedroom that has new carpet, 3/4 remodeled bathroom, washer & dryer included. It has a private fenced yard and 2 car detached garage.

Move in ready! Great location and easy access to downtown Denver, Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature & Science.



With the current pandemic, we are all doing our best to protect our tenants and owners, agents in the field, and the general public. If an in-person showing is not optimal for all parties during this leasing period, we are offering a virtual tour with the agent via FaceTime or videos sent via email. Please be patient as we want to ensure everyone's health and safety. Thank you!

