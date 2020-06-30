3332 Osage St

Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautiful half duplex that is walking distance to Denver's hottest restaurants and shops. Beautiful view of downtown with private backyard and over-sized 1 car garage. Updated stainless steel appliances and granite in kitchen with tons of kitchen cabinet storage! Freshly painted walls throughout, hard wood floors throughout, full-sized washer/dryer, ample closet space!!!
City views!! Close to the best restaurants and shops in the Highlands-- Avanti, Root Down, Prost Brewing Company, there.., Highland Tavern and so much more!
$25 FLAT fee for water/sewer per month, trash included in rent! Tenant pays electric/gas and cable/internet.
Dog Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit!
This beautiful duplex in the heart of the Highlands will not last!
Call today to schedule a tour with Tia @ (415) 272-7844.
To apply, please visit www.NewAgeRE.com with $40 application fee.
*We are not responsible for information found on third party sites. Please visit www.NewAgeRE.com for the most accurate information.*