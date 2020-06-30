All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

3332 Osage St

3332 Osage Street · No Longer Available
Location

3332 Osage Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautiful half duplex that is walking distance to Denver's hottest restaurants and shops. Beautiful view of downtown with private backyard and over-sized 1 car garage. Updated stainless steel appliances and granite in kitchen with tons of kitchen cabinet storage! Freshly painted walls throughout, hard wood floors throughout, full-sized washer/dryer, ample closet space!!!

City views!! Close to the best restaurants and shops in the Highlands-- Avanti, Root Down, Prost Brewing Company, there.., Highland Tavern and so much more!

$25 FLAT fee for water/sewer per month, trash included in rent! Tenant pays electric/gas and cable/internet.

Dog Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit!

This beautiful duplex in the heart of the Highlands will not last!

Call today to schedule a tour with Tia @ (415) 272-7844.

To apply, please visit www.NewAgeRE.com with $40 application fee.

*We are not responsible for information found on third party sites. Please visit www.NewAgeRE.com for the most accurate information.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 Osage St have any available units?
3332 Osage St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3332 Osage St have?
Some of 3332 Osage St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3332 Osage St currently offering any rent specials?
3332 Osage St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 Osage St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3332 Osage St is pet friendly.
Does 3332 Osage St offer parking?
Yes, 3332 Osage St offers parking.
Does 3332 Osage St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3332 Osage St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 Osage St have a pool?
No, 3332 Osage St does not have a pool.
Does 3332 Osage St have accessible units?
No, 3332 Osage St does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 Osage St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3332 Osage St has units with dishwashers.

